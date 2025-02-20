Non Vascular Stent Market to Reach $2.7 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Non Vascular Stent Market by Product Type (Gastrointestinal Stents, Pulmonary Stents, Urological Stents, and Others), Material Type (Metallic Stents, and Non Metallic Stents), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "non vascular stent market" was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and presence of key players that drive the growth of the global non vascular stent market. However, regulatory compliance is anticipated to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in technological advancements is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the non vascular stent market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2035 $2.7 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments covered Product Type, Material Type, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Drivers Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Favorable Reimbursement Policies Opportunities Advancements in Material Technology Restraints High Production Costs and Stringent Regulatory Requirements

The urological stents segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the urological stents segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global non vascular stent market revenue. This dominance is attributed to rise in prevalence of urological disorders such as kidney stones, ureteral strictures, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, advancements in stent design improving biocompatibility and durability, and growing awareness among healthcare professionals further contributed to its market leadership.

The non metallic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on material type, the non metallic segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global non vascular stent market revenue and is projected to register highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rise in demand for biodegradable and polymer-based stents, which minimize long-term complications like inflammation and migration. Their ability to provide temporary support without requiring removal appeals to both patients and providers. Increased focus on patient-centric care, coupled with advancements in material technology and expanding applications, further accelerates the adoption of non-metallic stents.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for almost two-thirds of the global non vascular stent market revenue. This is attributed to their advanced infrastructure, specialized medical staff, and ability to perform complex procedures, including stent placement, with high precision. Hospitals offer a comprehensive range of services and are equipped with the latest technologies for diagnosing and treating conditions requiring non vascular stents. In addition, hospitals provide better access to post-procedure care and management, contributing to their dominance in the market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global non vascular stent market revenue. This is primarily attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technology, and high healthcare expenditure. The presence of leading market players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in aging population contributed to the region's dominance. In addition, North America's strong research and development capabilities, along with high awareness on availability of non vascular stents and adoption of minimally invasive procedures, fueled the market growth.

Leading Market Players

Ella – CS, S.R.O.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hobbs Medical Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, And Company

W.L. Gore and Associate Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Cook Group

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

Q3 Medical Group

Conmed Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global nonvascular stent market. These players have adopted different strategy such product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

