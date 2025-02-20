Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands in Virginia Markets with Franchise Expansion Led by Former CEO

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the beloved neighborhood sandwich shop, is excited to announce a major expansion in the Northern Virginia market through an extension of its Shop Development Agreement (SDA). This new agreement builds on the company’s existing partnership with former CEO Bryant Keil and his son Hampden Keil, with plans to open additional Potbelly locations in several areas of Northern Virginia.

The development of these eight locations aligns with Potbelly’s strategic growth plan to expand its footprint through franchising in the State of Virgina and other key markets nationwide. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in its remaining untapped territories in the State of Virginia and Maryland.

With a focus on enriching the dining options in Virginia, this expansion underscores the brand’s commitment to fostering strong connections with its customers and communities.

Bryant Keil, former CEO of Potbelly, brings unparalleled experience and passion for the brand’s mission to his role as a franchisee. Together with his son, Hampden Keil, the duo is poised to expand Potbelly’s presence in Virginia, delivering the brand’s signature toasted sandwiches, hand-dipped shakes, flavorful soups, and warm, welcoming atmosphere to these bustling communities. Their combined expertise and dedication continue to enhance Potbelly’s reputation for creating vibrant neighborhood hubs.

The new shops are expected to contribute to local economic growth by creating numerous job opportunities. Further announcements regarding specific site locations and grand opening events will be shared as plans progress.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ available franchise opportunities, please contact:

Maureen DiStefano

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: 445-287-1182

Email: Maureen.Distefano@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com