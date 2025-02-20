Potbelly Sandwich Works Announces Six New Shops in Winston-Salem Market Expansion

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is excited to announce its growth in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina market with the signing of a new Shop Development Agreement (SDA). The recently finalized agreement marks a franchise partnership with Dion and Keish Hilliard to open six new Potbelly locations across the Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Burlington, NC markets.

The development of these six locations represents a significant step in Potbelly’s strategic plan to expand its footprint through franchising in the Carolinas and key markets nationwide. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in its remaining untapped territories of the Carolinas.

This expansion builds on the brand's established presence in North Carolina, with existing shops in Cary, Durham, Morrisville, and Fort Liberty. Known for its craveable toasted sandwiches, fresh ingredients, and welcoming atmosphere, Potbelly continues to resonate with customers seeking an elevated fast-casual dining experience.

Dion and Keish Hilliard bring a dynamic combination of business acumen and community-focused leadership to their partnership with Potbelly. Their commitment to excellence and passion for delivering high-quality food and exceptional service align seamlessly with the brand’s mission to create a warm and inviting neighborhood dining experience.

The new shops will contribute to economic growth in the region by creating several job opportunities. Specific site locations and grand opening details will be announced at a later date, bringing anticipation and excitement to communities across Winston-Salem and Burlington.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ available franchise opportunities, please contact:

David Bulger

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: 407-590-7591

Email: David.Bulger@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly Corporation Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com