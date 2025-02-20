Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands into the Philadelphia Market with Two New Shops Through Franchise Deal

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is excited to announce its expansion into the Northern Delaware, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market, with two new locations on the horizon. Known for its craveable toasted sandwiches, hand-dipped milkshakes, and welcoming neighborhood vibe, Potbelly is set to become the region’s newest favorite dining destination.

Residents of Kent and New Castle Counties in Delaware, along with those in South Philadelphia, can look forward to enjoying Potbelly’s signature menu, featuring freshly made sandwiches toasted to perfection, mouthwatering sides, and indulgent desserts, all served in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether stopping by for lunch, dinner, or a quick snack, these new shops will offer something for everyone in both Delaware and Philadelphia.

“This is an exciting milestone for Potbelly as we bring our unique dining experience to the vibrant and food-loving Metro Philadelphia area,” said Maureen DiStefano, Director of Franchising, of Potbelly Sandwich Works. “We can’t wait to welcome guests to their new neighborhood hangout, where they’ll find great food, friendly service, and the warm Potbelly vibe they’ll keep coming back for.”

The new shops will also play a role in supporting the local economy by creating jobs and providing a community space for friends, families, and neighbors to connect over delicious food.

Franchise Opportunities Still Available

With prime territories still available in Pennsylvania and the State of Pennsylvania, Potbelly continues to seek passionate franchise partners eager to join its mission of spreading “great food and good vibes” to new communities.

Stay Tuned for Opening Details

Details about the exact locations and grand opening events for the new Philadelphia shops will be announced soon. Guests can expect fun celebrations, special offers, and, of course, plenty of toasted sandwiches when the doors officially open.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ franchise opportunities, please contact:

Maureen DiStefano

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (445) 287-1182

Email: maureen.distefano@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com