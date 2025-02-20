Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands to Jackson, Mississippi with New 4-Shop Franchise Development Agreement

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is thrilled to announce its continued expansion in the South. A newly finalized Shop Development Agreement (SDA) with franchisee Michael Wimberly will bring four new Potbelly locations to the Jackson, Mississippi market.

The addition of these four shops in Jackson is a key part of Potbelly’s strategic growth plan to expand its footprint through franchising in key markets across the United States. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in its remaining untapped territories in the State of Mississippi and surrounding states. Known for its freshly made-to-order sandwiches, hand-dipped shakes, and inviting ambiance, Potbelly continues to resonate with guests seeking an elevated fast-casual dining experience.

Michael Wimberly brings a wealth of expertise to Potbelly’s growing franchise network. With a strong business background, he is well-equipped to deliver Potbelly’s signature warm atmosphere and craveable menu offerings to the Jackson community. Their enterprising spirit and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with Potbelly’s mission to create vibrant neighborhood hubs.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael to the Potbelly family,” said Todd Owen, Sales Director at Potbelly Sandwich Works. “His proven success in business and commitment to the community make him the ideal partner to bring Potbelly to Jackson. We can’t wait to see the positive impact he’ll have in the region.”

In addition to this expansion, Potbelly is actively seeking motivated multi-unit operators to join its growing franchise network. Opportunities remain available in select territories across the United States, including additional areas in Mississippi and throughout the South, offering ambitious business owners the chance to own and develop their own Potbelly locations.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ franchise opportunities, please contact:

Todd L. Owen

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (872) 250-6956

Email: Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

