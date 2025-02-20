Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands Presence in Portland with New 14-Shop Franchise Development Agreement

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the beloved neighborhood sandwich destination, is excited to announce a significant expansion in the Pacific Northwest. A recently finalized Shop Development Agreement (SDA) will bring 14 new Potbelly locations to the Portland, Oregon market.

The 14 new shops in Portland are a part of Potbelly’s strategic growth plan to establish a strong presence in key markets through franchising nationwide. Known for its warm and inviting atmosphere, craveable toasted sandwiches, hand-dipped shakes, and flavorful soups, Potbelly continues to be a favorite destination for fast-casual dining. The company is eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in untapped territories across Washington and Oregon.

This agreement strengthens Potbelly’s presence in the Pacific Northwest and aligns with the company's broader goal of growing the brand across the western United States. In addition to the Portland market, the franchisee has committed to further development in Seattle, Washington, and Salt Lake City, Utah, contributing to the brand’s expansion in the region.

Potbelly continues to seek passionate multi-unit operators to join its growing franchise network. Opportunities remain available in select territories across the United States, including areas in Oregon, Washington, and Utah, offering ambitious business partners the opportunity to own and operate their own Potbelly locations.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ franchise opportunities, please contact:

Todd L. Owen

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (872) 250-6956

Email: Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

