Seraphic Security Embraces Channel-First Strategy to Scale Operations in 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seraphic Security , a leader in enterprise browser security, today announced that it is adopting a channel-first strategy to scale its operations in North America. Partnering with Seraphic enables enterprises to build comprehensive cyber resilience strategies that fully protect all browsers across both managed and unmanaged devices. In recognition of its foundational role in supporting Seraphic’s expansion plans, GuidePoint Security has been named Seraphic 2024 North American Partner of the Year.

“GuidePoint Security has been a phenomenal partner and was instrumental in Seraphic’s success over the past year, and will continue to be a key partner in 2025,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and Co-Founder at Seraphic Security. “We place immense value on the role of our channel partner network in helping enterprises defend against escalating browser-based threats.”

Seraphic has experienced a 300% ARR increase YoY and is rapidly adding a growing number of Fortune 500 customers. The Seraphic platform offers a breakthrough approach to browser security via a patented abstraction layer that monitors, randomizes and secures the browser – turning any browser into a secure enterprise-grade browser with comprehensive protection from zero-day exploits, phishing and other browser-based attacks. The Seraphic platform also further augments the capabilities of existing security tools including Identity Providers, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Security Service Edge (SSE), and more.

Seraphic’s recent $29 million Series A financing , which was led by GreatPoint Ventures with participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, will enable the company to further expand its channel partner program. In January 2025, Seraphic also expanded its channel team with the addition of seasoned global channel executive Bryan Grabowski as Director of Channels - North America.

“Safeguarding browsers—one of the largest and most common cyber attack surfaces—is critical as threats continue to grow in frequency and sophistication,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Vendor Management at GuidePoint Security. “We’re excited to be awarded Seraphic Security Partner of the Year for 2024, and continue enabling our joint customers to protect their users, endpoints and data with confidence.”

Learn more about Seraphic Security at https://seraphicsecurity.com/ .

About Seraphic Security

Seraphic is a leader in the rapidly growing Enterprise Browser Security market, driven by its patented technology that turns any browser into a secure browser with robust protection and detection capabilities. Seamlessly and easily deployed, Seraphic also enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications to employees and third parties from managed and personal devices without the complexity and cost of VDI & VPN. Invisible to the end-user, Seraphic supports all browsers and SaaS desktop applications like Teams, Slack, Discord and WhatsApp. For more information, please visit https://seraphicsecurity.com .

