Cordelio Power and Fluence Partner to Deploy 1 GWh of Domestically Manufactured Battery Storage Systems Starting in 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordelio Power, an independent power producer that develops, owns, and manages power facilities across the United States and Canada and Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of intelligent energy storage solutions, services, and optimization software for power assets, today announced an agreement under which Fluence will supply 1 GWh of battery storage systems across three projects starting in 2026. These U.S. projects will utilize domestically manufactured batteries, modules, software, and supporting systems. The collaboration between Fluence and Cordelio Power will help advance U.S.-manufactured energy storage technology and energy security. The projects are expected to contribute significantly to the local economies, creating jobs and fostering economic growth while reducing the cost of electricity and helping ensure a reliable power system.

“Partnering with Cordelio Power on these projects marks another step forward in strengthening America’s energy resilience,” said John Zahurancik, Fluence President, Americas. “Grid-connected energy storage was created in the U.S. to increase reliability and lower the cost of all forms of power. By expanding the use of U.S.-manufactured content in these systems, we are supporting a stronger supply chain necessary to move toward even greater energy independence.”

Cordelio Power will expand its growing portfolio through this collaboration. The three projects will play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability and providing reliable power capacity.

"We are pleased to welcome Fluence as a major battery energy storage equipment provider for Cordelio Power," said Emma Burke, Cordelio’s Director of Procurement. “This collaboration provides strong support for the projects we expect to build over the next three years.”

Fluence, a major player in the energy storage industry, is building a resilient and diverse supply chain to help meet the rising demand for large-scale, high-performance battery storage systems. These projects will continue to drive a reduction in the cost of energy and support an all-of-the-above approach to power generation. Fluence continues to increase the use of domestic facilities in Utah, Arizona, and South Carolina that supply key battery storage system components. Expanding U.S. production of energy storage reduces risk in a market that has faced major supply chain disruptions due to factors such as extreme weather events, trade barriers, and shifting geopolitical landscapes. As energy storage becomes increasingly vital for maintaining a stable power grid, the need for reliable, high-quality, and low-risk systems has never been greater to support leading developers and utilities.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio Power is an independent renewable power producer that develops, owns, and manages renewable power facilities across the United States and Canada. Cordelio strives to work with all of our stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. With over 1,400 MW of operating assets under management, Cordelio also oversees a growth pipeline of over 22,000 MW of wind, energy storage and solar projects. Cordelio is wholly owned by CPP Investments.

