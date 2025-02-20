Fueled by Micron Mobile Solutions, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Raises the Bar for AI Experiences

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that its industry-leading low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory and universal flash storage (UFS) 4.0 are featured in select devices in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which introduces multimodal AI agents to pioneer intuitive and context-aware mobile AI experiences. Additionally, Micron is now shipping its most power-efficient LPDDR5X memory ever to the market for the first time, offering users more than 10% power improvement.1 With its One UI 7 update, the Galaxy S25 series is a true AI companion that provides personalized experiences tailored to users’ unique needs, powered by multimodal AI agents that seamlessly interpret text, speech, images and videos.

As smartphone AI capabilities grow in sophistication, processing is increasingly executed directly on edge devices rather than relying only on the cloud. This demands more high-performance memory and storage than ever to accommodate AI models and datasets on the devices. Power efficiency is also critical, with over 70% of smartphone users stating that battery life is the most important feature they consider when purchasing a phone.

“We’ve optimized Micron’s mobile portfolio to deliver the power efficiency, high performance and large capacity needed to propel the next wave of AI innovation in flagship smartphones,” said Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. “Samsung is setting a new standard for AI phones, enabling them to be true AI companions with context-aware and personalized mobile experiences powered by Micron’s leadership memory and storage.”

Micron’s high-bandwidth LPDDR5X memory and advanced UFS 4.0 storage are embedded into select Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 devices, accelerating real-time AI processing at consumers’ fingertips. Micron’s UFS 4.0 storage is available in high capacities, allowing data to be stored locally instead of the cloud, providing greater security for personal data. Additionally, the power efficiency gains of Micron’s latest LPDDR5X are attributed to its advanced 1β (1-beta) process technology and design optimizations, enabling it to operate at voltages lower than the industry standard — resulting in longer battery life.

“The Galaxy S25 series represents the next evolution of the mobile AI era — one that brings a more natural, context-aware and personalized experience to users, redefining how they interact with their devices and by extension, the world around them,” said Inkang Song, vice president and head of the technology strategy team at Samsung. “Through our close collaboration, Micron’s mobile solutions provide the foundation that powers these transformative AI capabilities, driving innovation and shaping the future of mobile AI technology.”

This announcement follows Micron’s LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 validation last fall for the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, a chipset designed to accelerate AI-capable smartphones, in addition to complementing these solutions’ inclusion last year in Samsung’s AI-centric Galaxy S24 series. Together, these announcements illustrate Micron’s close collaboration across the mobile ecosystem, from chipset vendors to smartphone manufacturers, to enable a new generation of flagship smartphones delivering on-device AI.

