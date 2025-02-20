Prebiotic Ingredient Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 20.54 bn by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 10.41% | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are not broken down by digestive enzymes or acids and promote the growth or function of helpful bacteria in the human stomach. Enhancing calcium absorption to promote bone density and lower cardiovascular disease risk factors. Increasing consumer awareness of prebiotics' health benefits and greater use of prebiotics in the animal feed sector to aid digestion and the immune system are driving the market. The multifunctionality of prebiotic compounds and the ease with which they can be incorporated into a number of meals and beverages are projected to boost the overall growth of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market from 2022 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

Rising preference for plant-based products

Numerous sectors are seeking to include natural ingredients into their products since consumers prefer plant-based and natural goods. The major source of prebiotic chemicals is dietary fibre. People consume more prebiotic fibres as their awareness of the harmful effects of antibiotics and other chemicals included in processed meals increases. The increasing demand for plant-based products is anticipated to have a positive effect on the prebiotics market. Prebiotic fibre molecules that are stable against heat and pH. The many benefits of prebiotics have increased their demand in the end-use industry, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the prebiotics market. Consequently, the Prebiotics Ingredients Market will expand throughout the forecast period of 2022-2030.

High production costs Lack of Awareness Regarding the Products and Overconsumption of Mineral Ingredients

Extensive and well-controlled experiments must be undertaken in order to create prebiotic components, which is one of the factors that is anticipated to impede the rise of the prebiotic ingredients market.

Increasing Prebiotic Consumption for Gut Health

There are prebiotic compounds in approximately 1,400 foods and beverages. Manufacturers in a range of end-use sectors are using prebiotic ingredients to develop low-calorie foods, which is driving the expansion of prebiotic ingredients. It is anticipated that the market for prebiotic components would expand, particularly in North America and Europe, due to the increased demand for healthy meals containing prebiotic ingredients. Because they are easy on the digestive system, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) are frequently employed in the food processing business. Consequently, the Prebiotics Ingredients Market will expand throughout the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Regional Analysis

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Due to the significant demand for prebiotic ingredients in the U.S. and Canada, North America contributed the most to the market in 2021, accounting for over fifty percent. Increasing consumer spending power in this region also contributes to market expansion. The market for consumer products in North America is expected to develop as a result of the sector's abundant potential. In addition, increased import demand is anticipated to contribute to market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 11.5% between 2022 and 2030. It is anticipated to expand due to the region's growing demand for prebiotic compounds. Increasing discretionary spending in nations such as China, India, and others contributes to the segment's rise in this area. Increasing demand for dairy products as a result of a large population will also contribute to market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The global prebiotic ingredient market size was valued at USD 8.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.54 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.41% from 2025 to 2033.

Inulin contributed to the highest share of over 40% of the global market revenue in 2021.

The dietary supplements segment is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecasted period.

North America made the largest contribution to the market with over 50% share in 2021

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Competitive Players

Beneo-Orafti SA Tereos Group Ingredion Inc. Cargill Inc. DowDuPont Inc Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Kerry Group Cosucra-groupe Warcoing SA Sensus BV

Recent Developments

In 2018 , Tereos SA opened a research and development centre in Singapore, bringing innovative solutions to the food industry in the Asia-Pacific region and leveraging the group's extensive product portfolio to meet regional demand for noodles, bakery products, confectionery, teas, sauces, snacks, and beverages.

, Tereos SA opened a research and development centre in Singapore, bringing innovative solutions to the food industry in the Asia-Pacific region and leveraging the group's extensive product portfolio to meet regional demand for noodles, bakery products, confectionery, teas, sauces, snacks, and beverages. In 2017 , DuPont agreed to establish a multi-year cooperation with the APC Microbiome Institute in Ireland, the venture's first significant relationship, to develop newborn microbiome health solutions.

, DuPont agreed to establish a multi-year cooperation with the APC Microbiome Institute in Ireland, the venture's first significant relationship, to develop newborn microbiome health solutions. In 2016, Nutraflora L95-S, a prebiotic fibre introduced by Ingredion, is an addition of the Nutraflora prebiotic fibre scFOS range. This prebiotic may reduce the sugar and calorie content of bakery products by 30%, hence having a significant application in the bakery business.

Segmentation

By Type

Oligosaccharides

Inulin

Polydextrose

Others

By Source

Roots

Grains

Vegetables

By Function

Gut Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Heart Health

Weight Management

By Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Dietary Supplements

Sweet and Savory Snacks

Oil And Fats

Beverages and Others

