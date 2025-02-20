Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. (CAFI) Completes Final Steps with FINRA, Expects Name and Ticker Change to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (FITY) Within 30 Days

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. ( OTC: CAFI ) is pleased to announce that it has successfully responded to all final inquiries from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regarding its corporate name and ticker symbol change. The company anticipates that the transition to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) will be finalized within the next 30 days.

Led by former NFL standout Brandon Spikes, Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. represents a new era of cutting-edge sports nutrition and performance innovation, aligning with the company's rapid expansion and diversified portfolio. In addition to its advanced sports supplement division, the company operates Drago Knives, a premium blade manufacturer, and The Quickness, a performance training brand focused on speed and agility.

"The rebrand to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. reflects our evolution and commitment to redefining sports performance, nutrition, and innovation," said Brandon Spikes, President of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "This transition better aligns with our mission and positions us for accelerated growth in the sports and lifestyle sectors."

The anticipated name and ticker change underscore the company's strategic shift beyond its origins, ensuring greater visibility and market recognition for its expanding product lines. Management believes this move will enhance shareholder value and drive new opportunities in the sports, fitness, and tactical gear industries.

Further updates will be provided as the company receives official confirmation from FINRA.

For more information, please visit https://fifty1labs.com/ .

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. ( OTCPK: CAFI ), soon to be renamed Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., is a publicly traded company focused on sports supplementation, fitness equipment, and holistic wellness. The company operates four key subsidiaries: 51, LLC, which specializes in sports supplements; The Quickness, which offers patented athletic training equipment; Astound NMN, a leader in anti-aging and DNA repair supplements; and Drago Knives, patented knife throwing technology. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is also actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio and drive sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

