Women Founders Face Persistent Funding Gaps—Philadelphia Event Aims to Accelerate Action

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of International Women’s Day and its 2025 theme, "Accelerate Action," Keiretsu Forum MST and Pennovation Works will host the Women Founders Showcase on March 5, 2025. This event will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to address the critical funding gap for women-led startups and highlight opportunities for investment, mentorship, and collaboration.

Despite progress in entrepreneurship, women-led startups continue to receive less than 2% of venture capital funding annually, according to PitchBook. The Women Founders Showcase aims to address this disparity by connecting investors with women-led companies that are actively raising capital and driving innovation in their respective industries.

Event Details:

Date: March 5, 2025

Location: Pennovation Works, Philadelphia

Time: 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Registration: https://bit.ly/AccelerateAction

The event will feature six presenting companies who are actively funding, a keynote from Mellie Chow, and a panel discussion with seasoned investors and founders. Mellie Chow, a venture partner at Archangel Axion Fund, has spent over 20 years investing in and advising early-stage companies. Her keynote, "What IFF We Could Accelerate Action?", will challenge investors, founders, and funders to drive meaningful change in startup funding.

Presenting Companies:

Actuated Medical (Maureen Mulvihill) – Developing motion-based medical devices for precision healthcare.

(Maureen Mulvihill) – Developing motion-based medical devices for precision healthcare. Relavo Medical (Sarah Lee) – Innovating safer, at-home dialysis solutions.

(Sarah Lee) – Innovating safer, at-home dialysis solutions. Couplet Care (Stacie McEnyre) – Enhancing maternal and infant care through patient-centered innovations.

(Stacie McEnyre) – Enhancing maternal and infant care through patient-centered innovations. InnovoTex (Krystle Karoscik) – Advancing drug delivery for hard-to-treat cancers.

(Krystle Karoscik) – Advancing drug delivery for hard-to-treat cancers. ConferenceConnect.com (Ashley Wilson) – A platform improving networking and collaboration at professional events.

(Ashley Wilson) – A platform improving networking and collaboration at professional events. Baleena (Julia Yan) – Reducing microplastic pollution through an accessible filtration device.

Panel Discussion: Addressing Key Challenges for Founders and Funders

Following the keynote, a panel of investors, funders, and founders will discuss actionable strategies for securing funding, managing business growth, and building strong advisory networks. Topics will include:

Exploring funding opportunities beyond venture capital, including angel investment, crowdfunding, and grants.

Structuring early-stage companies for scalability and protecting intellectual property.

Recruiting the right advisors, mentors, and board members.

Navigating the emotional and strategic challenges of entrepreneurship.

Panelists include Ellen Weber (Robin Hood Ventures & Mid-Atlantic Diamond Angels), Mellie Chow (Archangel Venture Partners), Lindsay R. Mozdziock (Morgan Lewis), Louise Klein (Courage Partners), Ashley Wilson (Investor & Entrepreneur), Julia Anthony (SOLUtion Medical), Mical Jeanlys-White (WealthMore), and Maureen Mulvihill (Actuated Medical).

Why This Event Matters

Women founders bring innovation, leadership, and measurable economic impact to their industries, yet they face persistent challenges in securing funding. The Women Founders Showcase provides a platform to change that by fostering direct connections between investors and women-led businesses that are ready for growth. This event serves as both an educational opportunity and a direct pathway to investment and business development.

