Strategic Intelligence of ESG Sentiment Polls, Q4 2024 Report - Majority of Participants Still Believe ESG Policies are Mere Marketing

This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward ESG (environmental, social, and governance) themes.



Key Highlights

In Q4 2024, awareness of corporate ESG policies increased. The proportion of respondents who did not know whether their company had an ESG strategy fell from 28% in Q3 2024 to 19%.

The majority of participants still believe ESG policies are mere marketing. The share of respondents who think most businesses are fully committed to ESG has fallen from 8% in Q4 2023 to 4% in Q4 2024.

Scope

Our sentiment polls ran between October and December 2024 on the analyst's Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 8 million unique visitors in Q4 2024. In total, 1,437 respondents participated in the survey.

The survey looked at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

About our ESG sentiment polls

Executive summary

ESG strategy

Commitment to ESG

Most important themes

Factors driving performance plan creation

Sentiment polling methodology

Thematic research methodology

