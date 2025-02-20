Strategic Intelligence of ESG Sentiment Polls, Q4 2024 Report - Majority of Participants Still Believe ESG Policies are Mere Marketing

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: ESG Sentiment Polls Q4 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward ESG (environmental, social, and governance) themes.
Key Highlights
- In Q4 2024, awareness of corporate ESG policies increased. The proportion of respondents who did not know whether their company had an ESG strategy fell from 28% in Q3 2024 to 19%.
- The majority of participants still believe ESG policies are mere marketing. The share of respondents who think most businesses are fully committed to ESG has fallen from 8% in Q4 2023 to 4% in Q4 2024.
Scope
- Our sentiment polls ran between October and December 2024 on the analyst's Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 8 million unique visitors in Q4 2024. In total, 1,437 respondents participated in the survey.
- The survey looked at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.
Reasons to Buy
- This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on ESG. The responses provide insight into attitudes towards ESG, including whether companies have an ESG strategy.
Key Topics Covered:
- About our ESG sentiment polls
- Executive summary
- ESG strategy
- Commitment to ESG
- Most important themes
- Factors driving performance plan creation
- Sentiment polling methodology
- Thematic research methodology
