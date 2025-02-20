Trends Impacting the Sperm Banks Industry, 2025-2030: Increasing Number of Same-Sex Couples and Single Women Opting for Assisted Reproduction Spurs Market Demand

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sperm Banks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sperm Banks was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the sperm bank market is driven by several factors, including rising infertility rates, increasing social acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies, and technological advancements in cryopreservation and genetic screening. The need to provide reliable, high-quality, and genetically safe sperm samples for diverse reproductive needs is driving the demand for sperm banking services.

Technological innovations in AI-driven donor matching, advanced freezing techniques, and genetic testing, coupled with the expansion of fertility centers and research institutes, are enhancing the efficiency, quality, and accessibility of sperm bank services, supporting market growth. The expansion of sperm bank applications in oncology fertility preservation, genetic counseling, and personalized reproductive solutions, along with the growing emphasis on patient education, support programs, and ethical practices, is creating new opportunities for market players.

Additionally, the focus on developing multi-ethnic, diverse, and comprehensive donor registries for various populations is further propelling the growth of the sperm bank market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Sperm Banks market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, Genetic Consultation); Donor Type (Known Donor, Anonymous Donor).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Sperm Storage Service segment, which is expected to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Semen Analysis Service segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Androcryos, Cryos International ApS, European Sperm Bank ApS, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., Indian Spermtech and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Sperm Banks Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 43 major companies featured in this Sperm Banks market report include:

Androcryos

Cryos International ApS

European Sperm Bank ApS

Fairfax Cryobank Inc.

Indian Spermtech

London Sperm Bank Ltd.

New England Cryogenic Center Inc.

ReproTech Limited

Seattle Sperm Bank

Xytex Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Sperm Banks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness and Acceptance of Assisted Reproductive Technologies Drives Sperm Bank Market Growth

Rising Demand for Donor Sperm Due to Increasing Infertility Rates Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Sperm Freezing and Preservation Techniques Propel Market Innovation

Increasing Number of Same-Sex Couples and Single Women Opting for Assisted Reproduction Spurs Market Demand

Challenges Related to Ethical Concerns, Regulatory Compliance, and Donor Anonymity Impact Market Dynamics

Rising Use of Genetic Screening and Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Accelerates Adoption of Sperm Banks

Focus on Offering Personalized Donor Matching Services Drives Market Competitiveness

Growing Adoption of Sperm Cryopreservation for Oncology Patients Preserves Fertility and Sustains Market Growth

Shift Towards Multi-Ethnic and Diverse Donor Registries Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Increasing Emphasis on Patient Education, Awareness Campaigns, and Support Programs Creates New Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8bgzu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment