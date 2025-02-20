Spirit Blockchain Capital Announces $525,000 Commitment to Strategic Marketing, Branding, and Digital Fund Expansion

Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a $525,000 commitment to a strategic marketing and brand awareness initiative aimed at expanding market visibility, strengthening corporate positioning, and accelerating the launch of its digital fund offerings.

As part of its ongoing expansion, Spirit has engaged several top-tier marketing and branding firms to enhance public awareness and reinforce its leadership in blockchain finance, corporate treasury strategies, and digital asset management. This initiative aligns with Spirit’s broader vision of integrating blockchain-driven financial innovation into institutional and retail markets.

Marketing and Branding Partnerships

Spirit has secured agreements with the following firms to execute a high-impact branding and investor engagement strategy:

Outside The Box Capital Inc.1 – Engaged for digital marketing, influencer-driven awareness campaigns, and social media outreach (6-month term at a cost of $150,000 for the term).

Walk The Street Capital2. – Engaged for digital marketing and promotional services (3-month term at a cost of $70,000 for the term.

Danayi Capital Corp3. – Engaged for investor relations and digital marketing services (3-month term at a cost of $120,000 for the term).

Alphai News Corp.4 – Engaged for digital marketing services (1-month term at a cost of $50,000 for the term).

MJ Capita LTD5. – Engaged for business development services (3-month at a cost of $80,000 for the term.

Senergy Communications Capital Inc.6. – Engaged for digital marketing, advertising, reporting and analytics services (1 -month term at a cost of $55,000 for the ter.

Under each engagement, the Company determines the start date for each term. As of the date hereof, the Company has not initiated the beginning of the term for any of the engagements. The Company will issue and disseminate a press release if, as and when a term commences under any engagement and no fees are payable by the Company until it commences a term.

All firms operate independently from Spirit, and no securities have been issued as compensation

Strengthening Corporate Treasury and Digital Asset Expansion

This investment in strategic marketing coincides with Spirit’s continued expansion into corporate treasury solutions, particularly through building its Dogecoin position this quarter. Spirit is focused on establishing itself as the leading public proxy for Dogecoin and a pioneer in tokenized finance.

Additionally, the Company is leveraging its regulated framework to accelerate the launch of digital funds, bringing institutional-grade blockchain investment solutions to the market.

Commitment to Growth and Market Leadership

“We are strategically positioning Spirit Blockchain Capital at the forefront of blockchain finance, corporate treasury solutions, and tokenized investment vehicles,” said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital. “This marketing and branding initiative will play a crucial role in solidifying our presence, strengthening investor engagement, and supporting the rollout of our digital fund strategies.”

Spirit will continue to drive brand recognition, investor engagement, and institutional partnerships while actively participating in key industry events to advance its long-term growth strategy.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) is a publicly traded investment firm specializing in blockchain infrastructure, corporate treasury solutions, and digital asset management. As a FINMA-regulated company, Spirit is positioned to lead the next wave of blockchain-driven financial innovation, offering institutional investors exposure to tokenized finance and decentralized assets.

For more information, visit www.spiritblockchain.com or follow us for the latest updates.

For media inquiries, please contact: