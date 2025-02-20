Growth Opportunities in the AI Image Recognition Industry, 2025-2030 - Increasing Adoption of High-Resolution Cameras Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Image Recognition - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for AI Image Recognition was valued at US$3.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Clarifai, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the AI image recognition market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing industry adoption, and evolving consumer behaviors. Continuous improvements in AI algorithms and hardware enhance the accuracy and speed of image recognition systems.

The rising demand for automation and efficiency in healthcare, retail, and security is propelling market growth, as businesses leverage AI to streamline operations and reduce costs. The proliferation of smartphones and smart devices with high-resolution cameras expands the use cases for image recognition in everyday applications, from social media to home security. The growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making and the need for real-time analytics are also encouraging the adoption of AI image recognition solutions.

Regulatory frameworks and government initiatives supporting AI development and integration further boost the market. As these factors converge, the AI image recognition market is set for robust growth, driven by innovation, widespread adoption, and expanding AI capabilities.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the AI Image Recognition market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component (Software, Hardware, Services); End-Use (BFSI, Automotive, Retail, Security, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AI Image Recognition Software segment, which is expected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.6%. The AI Image Recognition Hardware segment is also set to grow at 19.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $912.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.7% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global AI Image Recognition Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 14 major companies featured in this AI Image Recognition market report include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

AI Image Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Automation in Various Industries Drives Adoption of AI Image Recognition Solutions

Increasing Adoption of High-Resolution Cameras Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advances in Deep Learning Algorithms Propel Growth in AI Image Recognition Market

Technological Innovations in Neural Networks Strengthen Business Case for AI Image Recognition

Rising Consumer Demand for Smart Devices Generates Opportunities in AI Image Recognition

Here's How Real-Time Data Processing Enhances Efficiency in AI Image Recognition

Expansion of IoT Devices Throws the Spotlight on AI Image Recognition Applications

Trends in Autonomous Vehicles Accelerate Adoption of AI Image Recognition

Growing Focus on Security and Surveillance Strengthens Business Case for AI Image Recognition

Increasing Use of AI Image Recognition in Healthcare Drives Demand

Technological Integration in AR and VR Expands Applications for AI Image Recognition

