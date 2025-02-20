Downstream Processing Industry and Competitive Intelligence 2025-2030, Featuring Analysis of 42 Major Companies

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Downstream Processing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Downstream Processing was valued at US$55 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$131.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What Drives the Growth in the Downstream Processing Market?



The growth in the downstream processing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, and the global rise in the biotechnology sector. As the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, so does the need for more sophisticated biopharmaceuticals, driving demand for robust downstream processing solutions that can support large-scale production.

Technological advancements, such as single-use technologies and continuous processing systems, are making downstream processes more efficient and less costly, further stimulating market growth. The expanding biotechnology sector, supported by significant investments in R&D, is also propelling the development of innovative downstream processing technologies to meet the needs of new bioproducts and therapies.

Additionally, environmental concerns and the push towards sustainable practices have led to increased adoption of bioprocessed products, further driving advancements in downstream technologies. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic growth of the downstream processing market, reflecting its critical role in the future of biomanufacturing and related industries.



The report analyzes the Downstream Processing market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Technique (Purification, Concentration, Solid-Liquid separation, Formulation, Cell Disruption); Product (Chromatography Columns & Resins, Filters, Membrane Adsorbers, Other Products).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Purification Technique segment, which is expected to reach US$60.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.3%. The Concentration Technique segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $15.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.8% CAGR to reach $19.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Downstream Processing market report include:

3M Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group AG

MilliporeSigma

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $131.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Drives Growth in Downstream Processing Market

Advances in Chromatography Technologies Propel Adoption of Downstream Processing Solutions

Expansion of Monoclonal Antibody Production Spurs Demand for Advanced Downstream Processing Techniques

Technological Innovations in Membrane Filtration Set the Stage for Market Growth

Growing Use of Downstream Processing in Vaccine Production Drives Market Demand

Expansion of Biosimilars Production Spurs Demand for Cost-Effective Downstream Processing Solutions

Growing Applications of Downstream Processing in Cell and Gene Therapy Drive Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Purification of Complex Biological Molecules Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Spurs Demand for Scalable Downstream Processing Solutions

Increasing Use of Downstream Processing in Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Expands Market Opportunities

