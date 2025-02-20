Downstream Processing Industry and Competitive Intelligence 2025-2030, Featuring Analysis of 42 Major Companies

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Downstream Processing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Downstream Processing was valued at US$55 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$131.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc. and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
What Drives the Growth in the Downstream Processing Market?
The growth in the downstream processing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, and the global rise in the biotechnology sector. As the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, so does the need for more sophisticated biopharmaceuticals, driving demand for robust downstream processing solutions that can support large-scale production.
Technological advancements, such as single-use technologies and continuous processing systems, are making downstream processes more efficient and less costly, further stimulating market growth. The expanding biotechnology sector, supported by significant investments in R&D, is also propelling the development of innovative downstream processing technologies to meet the needs of new bioproducts and therapies.
Additionally, environmental concerns and the push towards sustainable practices have led to increased adoption of bioprocessed products, further driving advancements in downstream technologies. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic growth of the downstream processing market, reflecting its critical role in the future of biomanufacturing and related industries.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the Downstream Processing market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments
Technique (Purification, Concentration, Solid-Liquid separation, Formulation, Cell Disruption); Product (Chromatography Columns & Resins, Filters, Membrane Adsorbers, Other Products).
Geographic Regions/Countries
World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Purification Technique segment, which is expected to reach US$60.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.3%. The Concentration Technique segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $15.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.8% CAGR to reach $19.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Downstream Processing Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Downstream Processing market report include:
- 3M Company
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Danaher Corporation
- Eppendorf AG
- Finesse Solutions, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Lonza Group AG
- MilliporeSigma
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$131.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Downstream Processing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
- Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Drives Growth in Downstream Processing Market
- Advances in Chromatography Technologies Propel Adoption of Downstream Processing Solutions
- Expansion of Monoclonal Antibody Production Spurs Demand for Advanced Downstream Processing Techniques
- Technological Innovations in Membrane Filtration Set the Stage for Market Growth
- Growing Use of Downstream Processing in Vaccine Production Drives Market Demand
- Expansion of Biosimilars Production Spurs Demand for Cost-Effective Downstream Processing Solutions
- Growing Applications of Downstream Processing in Cell and Gene Therapy Drive Market Expansion
- Rising Demand for Purification of Complex Biological Molecules Expands Addressable Market
- Expansion of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Spurs Demand for Scalable Downstream Processing Solutions
- Increasing Use of Downstream Processing in Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Expands Market Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv21cd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment