Indonesia Smart Greenhouse Market Report 2024-2030, Competitive Profiles of Yanmar, Netafim, PT. AgriFamili sarana Exedis, PT Mitra Sejahtera Membangun Bangsa, Taniin, Argos Agri Projects

Indonesia Smart Greenhouse Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024-2030F. Indonesia's agriculture sector is poised for significant growth, fueled by modernization efforts and increasing demand for both domestic and export markets. In 2023, the country had 28.4 million agricultural households (RTUP), with 9.5 million engaged in horticulture, highlighting the growing importance of agriculture. Among these, 6.2 million millennial farmers (aged 19-39) are embracing modern farming techniques, reflecting a shift toward technology-driven solutions. This younger, tech-savvy demographic is playing a key role in the adoption of smart agriculture, driving higher productivity and sustainability.

The Indonesia Smart Greenhouse market has grown significantly, driven by government initiatives and technological advancements. Key projects such as the launch of Agricultural War Room (AWR), Smart Green House (SGH) Program, and the Karawang Horticulture Development Project (2020-2022) have improved productivity and market access. Indonesia's agriculture GDP grew from $106.4 billion in 2020 to $113.5 billion in 2022, reflecting increased demand for high-quality produce. These initiatives, along with IoT and AI integration for sustainable food production, have contributed to the market's continued expansion.



Key ongoing projects such as the Smart Greenhouse and Plant Factory, launching in 2024, would enhance horticultural productivity by integrating energy-efficient systems and hydroponics, improving crop yields for high-value produce. The $100 million ICARE project, supported by the World Bank, and the $125 million Horticulture Development in Dryland Areas Sector Project (HDDAP), funded by ADB and IFAD, are further propelling growth. Set for completion by 2029, the HDDAP would support 25,000 farmers, boosting climate resilience, innovation, and efficiency in Indonesia's smart greenhouse market, positioning it for long-term expansion.



Market Segmentation By Type



Hydroponics is expected to witness the highest growth in the Indonesia Smart Greenhouse Market due to its efficient use of water and space, which is critical in regions facing water scarcity and land constraints. This soil-free farming method allows for higher yields, faster growth cycles, and reduced pesticide use, making it an ideal solution for urban agriculture and sustainable food production, aligning with Indonesia's growing population and demand for fresh produce.



Market Segmentation By Offering



In the coming years, the hardware segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in Indonesia's smart greenhouse market. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of hardware solutions, including climate control systems, sensors, irrigation systems, and automated technologies, aimed at improving agricultural efficiency and promoting sustainability.



Market Segmentation By End-user



Retail gardens are expected to witness the highest growth in Indonesia's Smart Greenhouse Market due to the increasing consumer interest in home gardening. As urbanization rises, retail gardens offer a space-efficient solution for individuals and businesses seeking to grow fresh produce locally. Smart greenhouse technology enhances productivity making it an attractive option for retail garden expansion.



