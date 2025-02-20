Micro Motor Market Size to Exceed USD 81.37 Billion by 2032, at 7.30% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micro Motor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Micro Motor Market was valued at USD 43.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 81.37 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The adoption rate of micro motors in the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries, which has received more micro motors in 2023. Performance benchmarks of micro motors in 2023 demonstrate substantial progress in terms of efficiency, durability, and function, allowing for incorporation into increasingly complex systems. The integration capabilities of micro motors have also advanced and can support their embedding in diverse applications from robotics to medical devices. They are widely used across many industries, thanks to the increased usage stats enabling accurate movements, high-speed rotations, and compact designs. Some of the important factors driving market growth are growing demand for automation, increased adoption of robotics and IoT, and Growing focus on energy-efficient technologies. The miniaturization trend is further propelling micro motor adoption across various industries that call for space-saving yet potent solutions.

Leading Market Players:

Micro Motor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 43.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 81.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.30% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (AC Motor, DC Motor)



• By Power Consumption (Below 11V, 12-24V, 24-48V, Above 48V)



• By Application (Automotive, Industrial Automation, Electronic Appliances, Healthcare, Aerospace, Others) Key Drivers • The growing demand for micro motors is driven by miniaturization across industries.

• The growing demand for micro motors in consumer electronics and IoT devices.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type, DC motors Dominating and AC motors Fastest Growing

In 2023, DC motors dominated the Micro Motor Market with a 65% share, due to their versatility, precise power control, superior speed regulation, and high initial torque — capable of precision-driven speed regulation. DC micro motors are essential components in sectors such as automotive, robotics, and medical devices, where they play a crucial role in achieving efficient operation. DC motors are integrated into automotive applications such as window lifters, seat adjusters, and electric mirrors which is patented technology utilized by companies such as Johnson Electric, on the other hand, it is also used by Nidec Corporation among others for robotics due to its ability for precise control.

AC motors, known for their durability and low maintenance, are experiencing strong growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Fuel sensors are becoming more widely utilized in a variety of applications, including household appliances, HVAC systems, and industrial machinery as the focus on energy efficiency and sustainability grows. ABB utilizes AC motors in energy-efficient industrial machines, and Siemens implements them for HVAC systems, signifying a growing demand for energy-efficient products in residential and industrial applications.

By Power Consumption, 11V segment Dominating and above 48V Fastest Growing

In 2023, The below 11V segment led the Micro Motor Market with a significant 36% share, driven by its application in low power consumer electronics, small medical devices, and precision equipment. These motors are appreciated for their small size and low energy consumption and high efficiency. Industries, such as healthcare, depend on these motors for devices where size but efficient solutions matter, including insulin pumps and dental tools. With micro motors used in household appliances and electronic gadgets, they found their niche, with companies like Johnson Electric supplying them. The above 48V segment is experiencing rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, propelled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), industrial automation, and heavy machinery. High-capacity motors in this segment offer enhanced performance for tasks requiring greater torque and power. These motors are in the powertrains of electric cars, enhancing energy efficiency and overall vehicle performance. For instance, while Maxon Motor has provided high voltage micro motors for robotics, Faulhaber recently extended their offerings above 48V for sophisticated EV applications, which indicates increased demand of this type in industry.

By Application, Automotive Dominating and Healthcare Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Automotive segment dominated the Micro Motor Market, driven by the to the growing usage of micro motors in electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and other automotive applications. From seat adjusters, window lifters and powertrain to various other automotive components, micro motors are used in them to provide the precision and reliability, which are critical for the automotive operation. Automotive micro motors are gaining demand and companies such as Johnson Electric are leading the market by providing automotive micro motors.

The Healthcare segment is the fastest-growing application for micro motors over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to an increasing demand for small, efficient, and high-performance motors in the medical devices. These motors are used in applications such as insulin pumps, dental tools, and surgical instruments where precision and small size are critical. With advancements in medical technologies and the increasing focus on personalized healthcare solutions, the use of micro motors in healthcare is expected to expand rapidly, driving innovation and growth in this segment.

Asia-Pacific and North America Regional Dynamics of the Micro Motor Market

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region led the Micro Motor Market with a 35% share, driven by its strong industrial base and rapid urbanization. Key manufacturing sectors across these nations, including automation and robotics, consumer electronics and automotive, fuel demand for micro motors. Robotics and electric vehicle production also fuel the growth, with leading players in the sector including Nidec Corporation and Mabuchi Motors. Last but not least, APAC is becoming increasingly dominant in this market due to the booming popularity of smart homes and electric vehicles.

North America is experiencing a robust growth rate of 7.82% from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements in aerospace and healthcare, and electric vehicles. The push towards automation and defense has contributed to a boom in demand for precision micro motors, with manufacturers such as Maxon Motor and Johnson Electric building motors for surgical instruments, drones, and robotic systems. The prevalence of smart devices in the healthcare and automotive sectors and the rapid technological advancements are driving the growth of the market in North America.

