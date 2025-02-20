Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Drone Operations Market Leading to Multi-Billion Dollar Revenue Opportunity

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A report from Verified Market Research said that the AI In Drone Market size is projected to reach USD 206.9 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period to 2031. The report said: “Developments in Technology: One of the main factors propelling the artificial intelligence (AI) market for drones is the quick development of AI technologies. Drone capabilities are improved by innovations like computer vision, machine learning, and real-time data processing, which enable advanced decision-making and autonomous navigation. These developments make it possible for drones to more effectively carry out difficult jobs like infrastructure inspection, precision farming, and search and rescue missions. Furthermore, a variety of businesses can incorporate drones into their operations as AI software becomes more widely available and reasonably priced, expanding the market. Demand in the industry is driven by the ongoing improvement of AI algorithms, which guarantee that drones can do ever-more-difficult tasks. Industry Acceptance: One of the main factors driving the market is the growing use of drones in a variety of sectors, such as construction, logistics, surveillance, and agriculture. Businesses are increasingly incorporating AI-enabled drones into their operations as they realize the efficiency, cost savings, and safety enhancements these technologies provide. AI drones improve crop monitoring and resource management in agriculture and expedite delivery procedures in logistics. Demand is further fueled by this cross-industry applicability, as businesses look to automation and improved data insights to gain a competitive edge. Drones’ increasing acceptance as vital instruments in contemporary operations propels market expansion and encourages innovation in the AI space. Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI).

Verified Market Research continued: “Cost Cutting: The market is expanding due to the declining costs of drone technology and AI integration. Drones and related AI software are becoming more affordable as manufacturers develop and competition rises, opening up these technologies to a wider variety of consumers. Drone adoption is made possible by lower costs, which makes it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to enter the market. Cost savings are also facilitated by the adoption of open-source software and improved manufacturing process efficiency. The market is seeing faster adoption rates as affordability rises, which prompts more investment in AI capabilities that boost drone applications and functions. The government, commercial, and military sectors are the main end-users that divide the AI In Drone Market. Recognizing that different businesses have diverse needs and use drones for different purposes, this division highlights the uses of AI-powered drones across a range of fields. The government sector uses AI to improve data analysis, automate repetitive jobs, and increase decision-making in areas including disaster response, surveillance, law enforcement, and agricultural monitoring. Drones can now swiftly and effectively process enormous volumes of data thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), which is especially useful for government tasks requiring real-time information, such as monitoring emergencies or evaluating and handling public safety issues. The commercial AI drone market sector encompasses a wide range of applications, such as media, construction, logistics, and agriculture.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Quantum Computing "Sky Traffic" Project Demonstrates High Accuracy in Initial Testing Leading to Expansion of Team and AI Drone Applications for Commercial and Defense - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces positive results from initial testing and an update on its Quantum Computing Sky Traffic project. An initial test using the Company’s AI algorithms and quantum computing to predict weather has resulted in a high level of accuracy for the parameters tested including actual temperatures versus predicted temperatures in the test which used 2016 data.

Due in part to these encouraging results, ZenaTech is now growing its internal team over the next two months. As part of the ramp up, the Company is adding additional quantum, AI and hardware engineers, and optimization specialists and is engaged in recruiting staff from physics facilities at international universities, including researchers, instructors, and Ph.D. candidates.

“The Sky Traffic project leverages AI and quantum computing to process vast data streams to improve the accuracy and speed of weather forecasting that can also apply to the innovation of many other commercial and defense applications utilizing drones. Our hiring strategy focuses on assembling a multidisciplinary team of quantum and AI specialists, and hardware and aerospace engineers to help us revolutionize autonomous drones. By combining quantum algorithms with advanced machine learning, we can optimize navigation, decision-making, and real-time data processing for next-generation aerial intelligence,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech launched the Sky Traffic project in November 2024, which will utilize its AI drones, quantum computing, and specialized quantum and AI teams to develop and test advanced applications for traffic management, weather forecasting, wildfire management and defense applications using large datasets, Amazon Web Services, and computing devices and platforms.

AI Drones are used in weather forecasting to collect real-time atmospheric data from hard-to-reach areas, such as storm systems or remote regions, providing valuable input for weather models. Quantum computers can then analyze this vast and complex data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events like hurricanes, tornadoes, or wildfires.

AI and quantum computing can work together to make defense drones smarter, faster, and more efficient using a single drone or a swarm of multiple drones. AI helps drones analyze data, recognize objects, and make decisions on their own, while quantum computing can process massive amounts of information much faster than regular computers. For example, a defense drone using AI can detect enemy movement, but adding quantum computing allows it to analyze complex battlefield data instantly and find the best flight path or strategy in real time. This combination improves reaction speed, mission accuracy, and overall drone performance, making them more effective for surveillance, reconnaissance, and security operations.

Quantum computing is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a multifunction autonomous drone, in a VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) quadcopter design with eight rotors; it is considered a medium-sized drone measuring 12X7 feet in size. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities up to 40 kilos, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial and defense use for a variety of inspection, surveillance or tracking applications. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

QphoX B.V., a Dutch quantum technology startup that is developing leading frequency conversion systems for quantum applications, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, and Qblox, a leading innovator in quantum control stack development, recently announced that their joint research demonstrating the ability to readout superconducting qubits with an optical transducer was published in Nature Physics.

Quantum computing has the potential to drive transformative breakthroughs in fields such as advanced material design, artificial intelligence, and drug discovery. Of the quantum computing modalities, superconducting qubits are a leading platform towards realizing a practical quantum computer given their fast gate speeds and ability to leverage existing semiconductor industry manufacturing techniques. However, fault-tolerant quantum computing will likely require 10,000 to a million physical qubits. The sheer amount of wiring, amplifiers and microwave components required to operate such large numbers of qubits far exceeds the capacity of modern-day dilution refrigerators, a core component of a superconducting quantum computing system, in terms of both space and passive heat load.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently announced the launch of the JUMP® 20-X, a next-generation, modular Group 3 uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) designed to meet the dynamic demands of modern warfare. Setting a new benchmark for autonomous maritime operations, the JUMP 20-X delivers unrivaled versatility, efficiency, and precision in contested and complex environments.

Unveiled at the 2025 International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX), the JUMP 20-X is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) medium uncrewed aircraft system (MUAS) engineered to revolutionize shipboard UAS operations. With an advanced heavy-fuel engine capable of running on multiple fuel types, JUMP 20-X enhances operational flexibility, simplifies refueling logistics, and ensures mission adaptability across diverse maritime and expeditionary environments.

Unusual Machines (NYSE:UMAC) recently announced that its Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera has been added to the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Blue UAS Framework. It is the only camera on the Blue UAS list purpose-built for first person view ("FPV") applications, providing a high-performance, NDAA-compliant option for defense and government users.

This approval marks another step forward in Unusual Machines' mission to supply NDAA-compliant FPV components for both commercial and defense applications. The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera joins the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller and Brave 55A ESC, both of which have already been approved under the Blue UAS Framework.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) recently announced that its Safe Pro AI subsidiary reached its latest milestone having processed over 1,000,000 real-world images and 20,000 explosive threat detections in Ukraine utilizing its patented AI-powered small object threat detection and drone image analysis and mapping technology.

Sourced from real-world aerial imagery collected in Ukraine by organizations utilizing commercially available drones over the past two years, SafePro’s latest generation of small object detection models include one of the largest and widest arrays of labeled imagery of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) in existence today. Supported by the hyper scale of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, this robust dataset enables the patented SpotlightAI™ ecosystem to rapidly detect over 150 types of surface-level explosive hazards, enabling government and humanitarian organizations to quickly assess threats on the ground with sub-centimeter precision. The Company intends to utilize its newly enhanced models to power new threat detection solutions designed for expanded domestic and international applications in defense, public safety and commercial markets.

