India's 5G Technology Market Set to Soar to USD 159.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Digital Transformation and Regulatory Support and Impetus from Government Initiatives and Digital Services Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India 5G Technology Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Indian market analysis unveils the substantial growth in the 5G technology sector, with expectations to hit a staggering USD 159.1 billion by 2030. Key drivers include vigorous government policies and escalating demand for high-speed internet as digital services proliferate. Endorsement by top-tier telecom operators and broad government schemes like the National Digital Communications Policy propel market advancement, envisioning a digitally equipped nation.



Strategic Technological and Infrastructural Investments



India’s evolution into a digital powerhouse is extensively bolstered by continuous investments in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure. As the mobile and digital consumer base expands, operators and stakeholders are joining hands to ensure that the newest, lightning-fast 5G capabilities are accessible throughout the nation, including rural and urban territories. Such developments underpin both the immediate need and the long-term potential of the 5G landscape in India.



Digital Service Uptake Fueling 5G Expansion



The embracement of digital platforms across the populace has substantially powered the 5G engine, with advancements in IoT, autonomous vehicles, and virtual experiences setting the stage for a transformative leap into the future of connectivity. As digital services become further entwined with daily activities, seamless and rapid internet services are no longer a luxury but an essential.



Key Market Challenges: Navigating Deployment Costs and Regulatory Terrain



The road to widespread 5G deployment is punctuated with fiscal and regulatory speed bumps. High costs of setting up the requisite infrastructure and a labyrinthine compliance landscape present substantial hurdles. Concerted efforts towards cost-sharing strategies and regulatory process streamlining are crucial to surmount these obstacles.



Market Trends Point Towards Inclusive Growth and Advanced Applications



A pivotal trend observed in the Indian market is the balanced expansion of 5G into both thriving urban centers and untapped rural regions. Moreover, the corporates’ gravitation towards private 5G networks and government backing signifies a future of tailored connectivity solutions. The burgeoning array of use cases, from immersive education to smart agriculture, predicts a robust uptake of 5G across all facets of life and industry.



Confluence of Regional Developments and Market Players



Regional analyses display the Western part of India as a significant force in the national 5G domain, exemplified by the area’s robust technological and infrastructural ecosystem. Major players such as ZTE Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. lead the charge in this technological revolution, showcasing a competitive and innovative market landscape.



India's journey into the 5G era signifies both progress and potential for industries, communities, and economies. Embracing challenges and adapting swiftly to the changing digital scenario will be instrumental in leveraging 5G’s full spectrum of possibilities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.4% Regions Covered India





Companies Featured

ZTE Corporation

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

MediaTek Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpu7zn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment