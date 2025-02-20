Disposable Syringes Market Set for Robust Growth, Reaching USD 17 Billion by 2035 with Rising Adoption in Healthcare and Vaccination Programs | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable syringes market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from approximately USD 8.82 billion in 2024 to over USD 17 billion by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This expansion is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of injectable medications, heightened demand for sustainable and eco-friendly disposable solutions, and technological advancements in syringe design.

A medical equipment that is thrown away after only one usage is a disposable syringe. These devices are hollow-inside cylinders that are powered by pistons. Patients' blood samples are drawn using disposable syringes. They don't need to be maintained and are less expensive than conventional syringes.

Request a Detailed Sample PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1259





This market research report provides essential insights for manufacturers, investors, and decision-makers, guiding them through emerging opportunities, competitive challenges, and future growth trends.

They help to minimize the possibility of cross-contamination and maintain patient safety. frequent use of disposable syringes to administer medications intramuscularly or intravenously to treat a variety of illnesses. Additionally, a variety of pharmaceutical drugs are administered to a patient's body using these devices.

Competitive Players –

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Injex Surgical Industries, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, ICU Medical, Baxter International Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Henke-Sass Wolf, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd are important key players for disposable syringes industry

Recent Developments

Leading international medical technology company BD Becton, Dickinson and Company announced in January 2025 that it would be investing more in its U.S. manufacturing network to increase capacity for vital medical devices, such as IV catheters, syringes, and needles, in order to meet the country's continuing medical care system's demands.

The U.S. pharmaceutical company Genixus announced in March 2023 that it would build a 30,000-square-foot production facility with automated manufacturing equipment in North Carolina to produce the KinetiX syringe.

Latest Developments and Market Expansion Strategies

The industry is witnessing several strategic initiatives:

Technological Innovations : Companies are focusing on enhancing syringe safety and usability. For instance, in January 2025, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced additional investments in U.S. manufacturing to increase capacity for critical medical devices, including syringes with advanced safety features.

: Companies are focusing on enhancing syringe safety and usability. announced additional investments in U.S. manufacturing to increase capacity for critical medical devices, including syringes with advanced safety features. Collaborations and Partnerships: Manufacturers are forming alliances to drive innovation and expand market reach. In March 2023, Genixus announced the construction of a 30,000-square-foot production facility in North Carolina, equipped with automated manufacturing devices for producing the KinetiX syringe.

Company Headquarters Market Position Key Offerings Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD) USA Leading Safety syringes, insulin syringes Terumo Corporation Japan Significant Hypodermic & safety syringes Nipro Corporation Japan Significant Prefilled, safety syringes Medtronic Ireland Moderate Insulin & general-use syringes Retractable Technologies USA Moderate Safety syringes, retractable needles B. Braun Melsungen Germany Moderate Safety-engineered syringes Smiths Medical UK Moderate Hypodermic, prefilled syringes Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) India Emerging Auto-disable, insulin syringes





Get Customized Insights & Analysis for Your Business Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1259

Industry Overview and Market Dynamics

Disposable syringes are single-use medical devices designed for the administration or withdrawal of fluids, ensuring sterility and reducing the risk of cross-contamination. Their widespread use in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings underscores their importance in modern healthcare.

Key market drivers include:

Growing Adoption of Injectable Medications : The rise in chronic diseases like diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis necessitates injectable treatments, which offer faster therapeutic effects compared to oral medications. Advancements in biotechnology have also led to the development of biologics requiring injection, further boosting the demand for disposable syringes. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports approximately 16 billion injections administered globally each year, with nearly 90% for curative care.

: The rise in chronic diseases like diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis necessitates injectable treatments, which offer faster therapeutic effects compared to oral medications. Advancements in biotechnology have also led to the development of biologics requiring injection, further boosting the demand for disposable syringes. The reports approximately 16 billion injections administered globally each year, with nearly 90% for curative care. Demand for Sustainable Solutions: Environmental concerns regarding medical waste have prompted manufacturers to develop biodegradable or recyclable syringes. Government regulations and consumer demand are accelerating this shift towards eco-friendly medical devices.

Emerging Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the disposable syringes market:

Shift Towards Safety Syringes : There is a growing emphasis on safety-engineered syringes to prevent needlestick injuries and infections. Safety syringes accounted for a significant market share in 2024 and are expected to witness the fastest growth.

: There is a growing emphasis on safety-engineered to prevent needlestick injuries and infections. Safety syringes accounted for a significant market share in 2024 and are expected to witness the fastest growth. Regional Market Dynamics: North America holds the largest market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of safety syringes. The U.S. is a key contributor, with major players like BD and Nipro Corporation operating in the region. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market due to increasing healthcare investments and large-scale immunization programs.

Disposable Syringes Market Outlook 2035

Looking ahead, the disposable syringes market is expected to surpass USD 17 billion by 2035. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased focus on infection control, and continuous technological advancements. However, challenges such as environmental concerns related to plastic waste and the need for cost-effective solutions in developing regions may influence market dynamics.

Market Segmentation-

Product Type

Luer Lock Syringes

Luer Slip Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Safety Syringes

Insulin Syringes

Others

Application

Medication Administration

Vaccination

Blood Extraction

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare & Pharmacies

Diagnostic Laboratories & Blood Banks

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

Company Recent Developments Strengths Weaknesses Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD) Expansion in prefilled syringes, focus on low-dead-space syringes Strong global presence, innovation High product pricing Terumo Corporation Investment in smart syringes, expansion in emerging markets High-quality manufacturing, R&D focus Limited US market penetration Nipro Corporation Expansion in Asia & Latin America, advanced needle tech Cost-efficient production, global supply Less presence in premium segments Medtronic Integration of smart medical devices Strong distribution, diverse product range Competition in generic syringes Retractable Technologies Partnerships with healthcare agencies, focus on needlestick prevention Specialization in safety tech High production costs B. Braun Melsungen Growth in eco-friendly syringe production Strong European presence, sustainability focus Higher costs than competitors Smiths Medical Expansion in drug delivery solutions Strong regulatory compliance Smaller market share vs. BD & Terumo Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) Increasing exports, government contracts Cost-competitive, strong in developing markets Limited global brand recognition





Why This Market Report Matters for Investors and Decision Makers

The Disposable Syringes Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for single-use medical devices, advancements in injection technologies, and increasing global healthcare expenditure.

Purchase the Full Market Report Today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1259<ype=S

This market report provides crucial insights for investors and decision-makers by:

Identifying Growth Drivers – Understand the key factors propelling market expansion, such as infection control measures, government regulations, and the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Understand the key factors propelling market expansion, such as infection control measures, government regulations, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. Market Size & Forecasts – Gain data-driven projections on revenue growth, regional market shares, and future demand trends.

Gain data-driven projections on revenue growth, regional market shares, and future demand trends. Competitive Landscape – Evaluate major players, emerging startups, and innovations shaping the industry.

Evaluate major players, emerging startups, and innovations shaping the industry. Investment Opportunities – Discover high-growth segments and strategic investment areas within the market.

This report is essential for stakeholders looking to navigate the evolving healthcare sector and capitalize on lucrative market trends.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Dental Composites Market (Markt für Dentalkomposite) Projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 171.3 Mn by the end of 2034.

Projected to grow at a from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 171.3 Mn by the end of 2034. Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market (Markt für Gefriertrocknungsgeräte und -dienstleistungen) Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 13,478.1 Mn by the end of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube