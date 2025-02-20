US Sports Mouthguard Market Report 2024-2025 & 2030, Competitive Analysis of Opro, Shock Doctor, Venum Fight, Akervall Technologies, Mogo Sport, Brain Pad, Max Mouthguards, Under Armour, Revgear, Nike

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Sports Mouthguard Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Sports Mouthguard Market was valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.64 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.89%

The Sports Mouthguard market is driven by various factors such as the rising demand for protection, comfort, and fit. Protection is crucial for preventing dental injuries, concussions, and jaw damage. Comfort and fit are essential to ensure athletes can wear the mouthguard without discomfort, often achieved through custom or boil-and-bite options.



Material durability ensures the mouthguard withstands repeated use without degrading. Breathability and speech clarity are important for performance, especially during intense activity. This type of sport influences the required level of protection, with contact sports requiring stronger guards. Age, size, and whether the athlete has braces also affect mouthguard selection. Cost varies with customization and features. Technological innovations, such as smart sensors or antimicrobial coatings, further enhance mouthguard effectiveness, while adherence to safety standards ensures compliance.



The growing participation in various sports activities is a significant driving factor for the increased demand for sports mouthguards. As more athletes engage in contact sports like football, hockey, boxing, and lacrosse, the need for effective oral protection rises. As a part of this, as of 2023, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and Sports Marketing Surveys USA, a record 242 million people in the United States played a sport or participated in a fitness activity, driven by basketball's continued popularity and pickleball's sustained double-digit growth. Also, the rising popularity of combat sports and recreational activities like MMA and skateboarding contributes to this growth.



Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials



The rising demand for eco-friendly materials is a significant trend in the U.S. sports mouthguard market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of April 2024, when selecting between two similar products priced at USD 10 or less, 71% of buyers would choose the one that uses sustainable principles. As sustainability becomes a key concern across industries, athletes and manufacturers are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional plastic and synthetic materials used in mouthguards. This trend is driven by growing awareness of environmental impact and a push towards reducing plastic waste. As the eco-friendly movement continues to influence consumer behaviour, the demand for sustainable sports mouthguards is expected to grow.



Increasing Awareness of Safety



Increasing awareness of safety is a key trend driving the U.S. sports mouthguard market. As knowledge about the risks of dental injuries, concussions, and other oral trauma grows, athletes, parents, and coaches are prioritizing protective gear like mouthguards across a wider range of sports. This heightened awareness is especially prominent in youth sports, where organizations are mandating mouthguard use in contact sports such as football, hockey, and lacrosse, as well as non-contact sports like basketball and soccer. This has encouraged more athletes to adopt mouthguards as part of their essential safety equipment.



Rising Demand for Customization & Personalized Fit



The rising demand for customization and personalized fit is a prominent trend in the U.S. sports mouthguard market. Athletes are increasingly seeking mouthguards that offer superior comfort, protection, and performance, which custom-fit products can provide. Unlike generic, one-size-fits-all options, custom mouthguards are designed based on an athlete's unique dental impressions or digital scans, ensuring a snug, secure fit that enhances comfort and safety during high-intensity sports.



Segmental Insights

Distribution Channel Insights



Offline dominated the US Sports Mouthguard market primarily due to the convenience of in-store purchases. Sports equipment stores, and dental offices remain the primary distribution channels for consumers seeking mouthguards. In-person shopping allows athletes to try on products for fit and comfort, ensuring the right choice for their needs. Also, offline retailers often provide expert advice on selecting the appropriate mouthguard based on sport type and individual preferences. As a result, offline retail remains a significant driver in the overall U.S. sports mouthguard market.



Regional Insights



West dominated the US Sports Mouthguard market, driven by factors such as high sports participation, strong athletic culture, and a focus on safety. States like California, Oregon, and Washington have large populations of athletes across various sports, including football, soccer, basketball, and hockey, which contribute to high demand for mouthguards. Also, the region's health-conscious culture and emphasis on injury prevention have further driven the market for protective gear like mouthguards.

Report Scope:





Key Market Players

Opro

Shock Doctor Inc.

Venum Fight

Akervall Technologies Inc

Mogo Sport

Brain Pad, Inc.

Max Mouthguards

Under Armour, Inc

Revgear

Nike, Inc

US Sports Mouthguard Market, By Type:

Custom-Made Mouth Guards

Boil and Bite Mouth Guards

Stock Mouth Guards

US Sports Mouthguard Market, By Material:

EVA

Natural Rubber

Acrylic Resin

Others

US Sports Mouthguard Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

US Sports Mouthguard Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the US Sports Mouthguard Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report.



Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Product Overview

1.2. Key Highlights of the Report

1.3. Market Coverage

1.4. Market Segments Covered

1.5. Research Tenure Considered



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Key Industry Partners

2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.5. Forecasting Methodology

2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.7. Assumptions and Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Forecast

3.3. Key Regions

3.4. Key Segments



4. Voice of Customers

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Customer Satisfaction



5. US Sports Mouthguard Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type Market Share Analysis (Custom-Made Mouth Guards, Boil and Bite Mouth Guards, Stock Mouth Guards)

5.2.2. By Material Market Share Analysis (EVA, Natural Rubber, Acrylic Resin, Others)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis (Online, Offline)

5.2.4. By Regional Market Share Analysis

5.2.4.1. South Market Share Analysis

5.2.4.2. West Market Share Analysis

5.2.4.3. Midwest Market Share Analysis

5.2.4.4. Northeast Market Share Analysis

5.2.5. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2024)

5.3. US Sports Mouthguard Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.1. By Type Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.2. By Material Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.3. By Distribution Channel Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.4. By Regional Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment



6. US Custom-Made Mouth Guards Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material Market Share Analysis

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



7. US Boil and Bite Mouth Guards Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Material Market Share Analysis

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



8. US Stock Mouth Guards Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material Market Share Analysis

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. SWOT Analysis

10.1. Strengths

10.2. Weaknesses

10.3. Opportunities

10.4. Threats



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. US Economic Profile



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Opro

14.1.1.1. Company Details

14.1.1.2. Products

14.1.1.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.1.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.1.5. Recent Developments

14.1.1.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.2. Shock Doctor Inc.

14.1.2.1. Company Details

14.1.2.2. Products

14.1.2.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.2.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.2.5. Recent Developments

14.1.2.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.3. Venum Fight

14.1.3.1. Company Details

14.1.3.2. Products

14.1.3.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.3.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.3.5. Recent Developments

14.1.3.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.4. Akervall Technologies Inc

14.1.4.1. Company Details

14.1.4.2. Products

14.1.4.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.4.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.4.5. Recent Developments

14.1.4.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.5. Mogo Sport

14.1.5.1. Company Details

14.1.5.2. Products

14.1.5.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.5.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.5.5. Recent Developments

14.1.5.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.6. Brain Pad, Inc.

14.1.6.1. Company Details

14.1.6.2. Products

14.1.6.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.6.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.6.5. Recent Developments

14.1.6.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.7. Max Mouthguards

14.1.7.1. Company Details

14.1.7.2. Products

14.1.7.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.7.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.7.5. Recent Developments

14.1.7.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.8. Under Armour, Inc

14.1.8.1. Company Details

14.1.8.2. Products

14.1.8.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.8.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.8.5. Recent Developments

14.1.8.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.9. Revgear

14.1.9.1. Company Details

14.1.9.2. Products

14.1.9.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.9.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.9.5. Recent Developments

14.1.9.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.10. Nike, Inc

14.1.10.1. Company Details

14.1.10.2. Products

14.1.10.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.10.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.10.5. Recent Developments

14.1.10.6. Key Management Personnel



15. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan

15.1. Key Focus Areas

15.2. Target By Type

15.3. Target By Distribution Channel



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer





Companies Featured





Opro

Shock Doctor Inc.

Venum Fight

Akervall Technologies Inc

Mogo Sport

Brain Pad, Inc.

Max Mouthguards

Under Armour, Inc

Revgear

Nike, Inc





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8efz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.