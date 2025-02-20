Gems and Jewellery Market Analysis Report 2025: Global Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2020-2030 - Rise of Lab-Grown Diamonds, Sustainable Jewellery and Customization

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gems and Jewellery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gems and Jewellery Market was valued at USD 431.57 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 608.38 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.95%

The rising middle-income population in developing countries, coupled with an increase in their purchasing power and a growing global fashion trend, has significantly boosted the demand for gems and jewelry worldwide. Just as the gold industry expects high demand for gold, the diamond industry is also seeing similar trends, driven by the expanding middle class in these regions. Consequently, major industry players are investing and expanding their retail presence globally.







With emerging markets like India, China, Brazil, and other developing nations showing promising growth, international brands are entering these regions to capitalize on the rising demand for gems and jewelry. The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) launched the "India Jewellery Exhibition" in Dubai to promote India's jewelry industry globally.

The event, held in May 2023, showcased a wide variety of jewelry designs, including traditional, contemporary, and high-end pieces, with an emphasis on India's craftsmanship. The exhibition aimed to strengthen trade relations and expand India's market presence in the Middle East, a key region for luxury and high-quality jewelry. It also highlighted India's role as a major global hub for jewelry manufacturing and exports, with Indian jewelers and designers seeking to tap into international markets.

Rising Disposable Incomes and Urbanization



One of the most prominent drivers of the global gems and jewellery market is the increasing disposable income, particularly in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil. As these regions experience economic growth and the expansion of the middle class, consumers now have more spending power. This rise in income is fueling demand for luxury goods, including high-quality gemstones, diamonds, and precious metals. People are increasingly willing to invest in fine jewellery as a status symbol, for self-expression, and to mark special occasions like weddings, anniversaries, or birthdays. Additionally, as consumers become more discerning about their purchases, there is a growing preference for customized or bespoke jewellery.



Shift Toward Sustainability and Ethical Practices



The growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing has emerged as a crucial driver in the global gems and jewellery market. Consumers, especially Millennials and Generation Z, are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impact of their purchasing decisions. In response, jewellery brands are prioritizing responsible sourcing of raw materials, ensuring that their gems and metals come from conflict-free regions. Ethical sourcing practices, including fair trade certifications and transparency in supply chains, are becoming a key differentiator for brands.



Counterfeit and Fraudulent Products



The rise of counterfeit jewellery and fraudulent practices is another major challenge in the global gems and jewellery market. Fake diamonds, synthetic gemstones, and imitations of precious metals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish authentic products from counterfeit ones. This issue undermines consumer confidence and can damage the reputation of legitimate brands. Counterfeit goods are often sold at lower prices, which can lure customers away from premium products.

Rise of Lab-Grown Diamonds and Sustainable Jewellery



One of the most significant trends in the global gems and jewellery market is the increasing demand for lab-grown diamonds and sustainable jewellery. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental and ethical implications of traditional diamond mining, which often involves harmful environmental practices and human rights concerns. Lab-grown diamonds offer an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative, as they are produced in controlled environments using carbon sourced from the atmosphere, without the need for extensive mining. These diamonds have the same physical and chemical properties as natural diamonds but come with a much lower environmental footprint.

Additionally, the growing trend toward sustainability is influencing consumers to seek jewellery made from recycled materials, ethical gems, and conflict-free metals. As younger generations, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, prioritize ethical consumerism, this shift is compelling brands to adapt their sourcing practices and offer sustainable options to meet demand.



Customization and Personalized Jewellery



Personalized and customized jewellery is becoming a dominant trend, as consumers increasingly seek unique, meaningful pieces. From custom engagement rings to birthstone necklaces, personalization allows buyers to express their individuality or commemorate special life events. Technology plays a major role in this trend, with 3D printing and advanced design software making it easier for customers to create one-of-a-kind pieces. Consumers are also opting for personalized jewellery as gifts, with engraved messages or initials adding a personal touch. This trend is supported by a growing number of jewellery brands offering bespoke services, either in-store or through online platforms. The ability to tailor products to individual preferences strengthens brand loyalty and helps jewellery companies cater to a wider range of tastes.



Expansion of Online Jewellery Retail and Virtual Shopping Experiences



The digital transformation of the jewellery market has accelerated, particularly with the rise of e-commerce and virtual shopping experiences. Consumers are increasingly shopping for jewellery online due to the convenience, broader product selection, and often better pricing. Major retailers and smaller independent brands are leveraging online platforms to reach global audiences, and many are enhancing the online shopping experience with technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual try-ons.



These innovations allow customers to visualize how pieces will look on them without physically trying them on, bridging the gap between traditional in-store experiences and online shopping. Social media platforms, such as Instagram and Pinterest, are also becoming essential tools for jewellery brands to promote their products, engage with customers, and influence purchasing decisions. As online shopping continues to grow, jewellery brands must adapt by investing in e-commerce infrastructure, customer service, and innovative digital experiences to remain competitive.



Segmental Insights

Product Type Insights



In the global gems and jewelry market, rings was the dominant product type, particularly engagement rings and wedding bands. This segment consistently drives significant sales due to their symbolic nature and strong cultural significance in major life events such as engagements, marriages, and anniversaries. Engagement rings, in particular, have seen sustained demand as a symbol of commitment, with consumers increasingly opting for more personalized, unique designs. Following rings, necklaces and pendants also make up a significant portion of the market, driven by fashion trends and the growing popularity of personalized or customized pieces.



Earrings are another strong contender, with styles ranging from simple studs to elaborate statement pieces gaining popularity across different age groups. Bracelets and chains are slightly less dominant but are steadily growing, especially in the luxury and fashion segments, where consumers are looking for more versatile and stackable jewelry options. Overall, while rings lead the market due to their prominence in engagement and wedding-related purchases, necklaces and earrings are strong contenders, and the growing trend toward customization is influencing the demand across all categories.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific was the dominant region in the global gems and jewelry market, accounting for a significant share of both production and consumption. The region's rapid economic growth, particularly in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, has led to increased disposable incomes, fueling the demand for luxury goods, including high-quality gemstones and fine jewelry. As the middle class expands, more consumers are able to afford luxury items, contributing to the rise in jewelry sales. India, known for its rich tradition in jewelry making, is one of the largest consumers of gold and diamonds, with a strong demand for wedding and ceremonial jewelry.



China is another key player, where the growing affluence of the population and an increasing preference for Western-style luxury goods have driven a shift in consumer behavior. The rise of online shopping platforms has also made it easier for consumers in this region to access global jewelry brands. Additionally, Asia Pacific is home to a large portion of global jewelry manufacturing, with countries like India and China being major production hubs. This gives the region a competitive edge, allowing it to cater to both local and international demand. The combination of high consumption, manufacturing capacity, and economic growth positions Asia Pacific as the leading force in the global gems and jewelry market.



Key Market Players

LVMH Group

PANDORA JEWELRY LLC

Richemont SA

The Swatch Group AG

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Company Limited

Tata Sons Private Ltd

De Beers Jewellers US Inc.

Swarovski Crystal Online AG

Signet Jewelers

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited

Report Scope:



In this report, the global Gems and Jewellery Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Gems and Jewellery Market, By Product Type:

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Bracelets

Chains

Pendants

Gems and Jewellery Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Gems and Jewellery Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Vietnam

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Kuwait

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Gems and Jewellery Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report.



Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $431.57 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $608.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Product Overview

1.2. Key Highlights of the Report

1.3. Market Coverage

1.4. Market Segments Covered

1.5. Research Tenure Considered



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Key Industry Partners

2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.5. Forecasting Methodology

2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.7. Assumptions and Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Forecast

3.3. Key Regions

3.4. Key Segments



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Sources of Information



5. Global Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis (Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, Bracelets, Chains and Pendants)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis (Offline, Online)

5.2.3. By Regional Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.1. North America Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.2. Europe Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.3. Asia-Pacific Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.4. Middle East & Africa Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.5. South America Market Share Analysis

5.2.4. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2024)

5.3. Global Gems and Jewellery Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.1. By Product Type Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.3. By Regional Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment



6. North America Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

6.2.3. By Country Market Share Analysis

6.2.3.1. United States Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

6.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.2.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.3.1.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

6.2.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

6.2.3.2. Canada Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

6.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.2.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.3.2.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

6.2.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

6.2.3.3. Mexico Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

6.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.2.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.3.3.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

6.2.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



7. Europe Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

7.2.3. By Country Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.1. France Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

7.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.2.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.3.1.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.2. Germany Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

7.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.2.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.3.2.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.3. Spain Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

7.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.2.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.3.3.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.4. Italy Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

7.2.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.2.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.3.4.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.4.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.5. United Kingdom Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

7.2.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.2.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.3.5.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

7.2.3.5.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

8.2.3. By Country Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.1. China Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

8.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.2.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.3.1.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.2. Japan Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

8.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.2.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.3.2.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.3. India Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

8.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.2.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.3.3.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.4. Vietnam Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

8.2.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.2.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.3.4.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.4.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.5. South Korea Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

8.2.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.2.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.3.5.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

8.2.3.5.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



9. Middle East & Africa Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

9.2.3. By Country Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.1. South Africa Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

9.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.2.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.3.1.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.2. Saudi Arabia Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

9.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.2.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.3.2.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.3. UAE Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

9.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.2.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.3.3.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.4. Turkey Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

9.2.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.3.4.1.1. By Value

9.2.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.3.4.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.4.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.5. Kuwait Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

9.2.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.3.5.1.1. By Value

9.2.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.3.5.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.5.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.6. Egypt Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

9.2.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.3.6.1.1. By Value

9.2.3.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.3.6.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

9.2.3.6.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



10. South America Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

10.2.3. By Country Market Share Analysis

10.2.3.1. Brazil Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

10.2.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.2.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.3.1.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

10.2.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

10.2.3.2. Argentina Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

10.2.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.2.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.3.2.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

10.2.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

10.2.3.3. Colombia Gems and Jewellery Market Outlook

10.2.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.2.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.3.3.2.1. By Product Type Market Share Analysis

10.2.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gems and Jewellery Market

12.1. Impact Assessment Model

12.1.1. Key Segments Impacted

12.1.2. Key Regions Impacted

12.1.3. Key Countries Impacted



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. LVMH Group

14.1.1.1. Company Details

14.1.1.2. Products

14.1.1.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.1.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.1.5. Recent Developments

14.1.1.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.2. . PANDORA JEWELRY LLC

14.1.2.1. Company Details

14.1.2.2. Products

14.1.2.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.2.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.2.5. Recent Developments

14.1.2.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.3. Richemont SA

14.1.3.1. Company Details

14.1.3.2. Products

14.1.3.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.3.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.3.5. Recent Developments

14.1.3.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.4. The Swatch Group AG

14.1.4.1. Company Details

14.1.4.2. Products

14.1.4.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.4.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.4.5. Recent Developments

14.1.4.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.5. Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Company Limited

14.1.5.1. Company Details

14.1.5.2. Products

14.1.5.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.5.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.5.5. Recent Developments

14.1.5.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.6. Tata Sons Private Ltd

14.1.6.1. Company Details

14.1.6.2. Products

14.1.6.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.6.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.6.5. Recent Developments

14.1.6.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.7. De Beers Jewellers US Inc.

14.1.7.1. Company Details

14.1.7.2. Products

14.1.7.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.7.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.7.5. Recent Developments

14.1.7.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.8. Swarovski Crystal Online AG

14.1.8.1. Company Details

14.1.8.2. Products

14.1.8.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.8.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.8.5. Recent Developments

14.1.8.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.9. Signet Jewelers

14.1.9.1. Company Details

14.1.9.2. Products

14.1.9.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.9.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.9.5. Recent Developments

14.1.9.6. Key Management Personnel

14.1.10. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited

14.1.10.1. Company Details

14.1.10.2. Products

14.1.10.3. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.10.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.10.5. Recent Developments

14.1.10.6. Key Management Personnel



15. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan

15.1. Key Focus Areas

15.2. Target Product Type

15.3. Target Distribution Channel



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer





Companies Featured





LVMH Group

PANDORA JEWELRY LLC

Richemont SA

The Swatch Group AG

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Company Limited

Tata Sons Private Ltd

De Beers Jewellers US Inc.

Swarovski Crystal Online AG

Signet Jewelers

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cksc6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment