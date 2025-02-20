Connyct App, a TikTok challenger Launching Exclusively for College Students, is available for download now on the iOS App Store after its successful test launch

As part of its launch, Connyct opens public Crowdfunding Investment Round on WeFunder

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Got an .edu email? Now students can exclusively join the online social app designed to enhance and enrich college life letting them find each other, share their story, plan and capture social events, and create meaningful connections. College students can download on the iOS app store and secure their handles now.

To help students create their vibe, Connyct has a growing catalog of hit music thanks to deals with major music labels and publishers. Connyct also exclusively features the first of its kind video invites enabling users to create a video based invite with sync’d music related to what’s happening in their social lives and empower them to plan and promote their events on Connyct. Unlike apps like TikTok and RedNote, Connyct is based in the USA and hosted in the USA on AWS servers. Connyct is centered around privacy and security as opposed to other media companies that harvest data, promote sketchy AI content, or serve endless ads.

As part of this community-driven ethos, Connyct is raising a crowdfunding round via Wefunder , making the app truly “by the people, for the people.” Investors will have the unique opportunity to help build a revolutionary company that takes a stand against the broken, toxic norms of traditional social media. Through this community crowdfunding round, Connyct is putting power where it belongs—in the hands of its users and fans. Connyct will be shaped by the very people who rely on it, ensuring a future driven by community, transparency, and accountability.

Matt Berman, CEO and co-founder of Connyct stated, “Connyct is a video based community that champions user privacy and safety, and fosters authentic engagement to bring people together and to ‘Connyct.’ To further achieve this we are giving our users a piece of ownership of the app from its earliest stages.”

View the campaign at WeFunder.com/connyct .

About Connyct

Connyct (connyct.com) is revolutionizing social networking for the college generation by connecting people to their passions. Unlike traditional social networks, Connyct addresses the craving for closer connections and streamlined community coordination by empowering students to create vibrant communities, discover events, and forge meaningful connections around shared interests and experiences. Our comprehensive suite of tools includes an innovative Events Center, group creation capabilities, and a creative toolkit for video, messaging, and music content. With an extensive library of licensed music clips, Connyct enhances every aspect of the college social experience.

