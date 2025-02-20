GaN Power Device Market to Reach $12,849.3 million, Globally, by 2033 at 45.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "GaN Power Device Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, and Power IC), and End Use (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Energy and Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "GaN power device market" was valued at $305.0 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $12,849.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1997

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, and Potential)

117-Tables

46-Charts

300-Pages

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for energy-efficient solutions in sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy significantly fuels market expansion. GaN devices provide superior performance, featuring higher efficiency and faster switching speeds, making them highly desirable for modern applications. The shift towards electric vehicles and sustainable energy systems further accelerates adoption of GaN power devices. In addition, advancements in GaN manufacturing processes are lowering costs and enhancing reliability. Government initiatives promoting green technologies also create a supportive regulatory environment, collectively fostering robust growth in the GaN power device market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $305.0 million Market Size in 2033 $12,849.3 million CAGR 45.6% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Device Type, End Use, and Region Drivers Rise in Demand for Energy Efficiency Advancements in GaN Technology Opportunities Growth in Electric Vehicle Market Increase in Investment in Renewable Energy Restraint High Installation Costs Technical Complexity





Power IC segment dominated the market in 2023

By device type, the power IC segment held the highest market share in 2023. This prominence is attributed to rise in integration of GaN technology in various applications, such as power management, RF amplification, and electric vehicles. Power ICs offer enhanced efficiency, compact size, and improved thermal performance, making them highly sought after in consumer electronics and industrial sectors. As industries continue to prioritize energy efficiency and performance, the demand for power ICs is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1997

Consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2023

By end use, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023, driven by rise in demand for compact, energy-efficient devices. GaN technology enables faster charging and reduced power loss, making it ideal for smartphones, laptops, and other portable gadgets. The trend towards miniaturization and increased functionality in consumer electronics further enhances the appeal of GaN power devices. In addition, the growing popularity of smart home devices and wearables, which require efficient power management solutions, is fueling the adoption of GaN technology in this sector, solidifying its leading position in the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during forecast period

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023, as the region is home to a robust electronics manufacturing sector, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which significantly contributes to rise in demand for advanced power solutions. The proliferation of consumer electronics and electric vehicles in these markets has intensified the need for efficient power management systems, making GaN devices increasingly attractive.

In addition, government initiatives promoting renewable energy and green technologies further bolster the adoption of GaN power devices in the region. The presence of major technology companies and ongoing investments in research and development also play a crucial role in advancing GaN technology. Moreover, the growing trend of industrial automation and smart manufacturing in Asia-Pacific accelerates the demand for high-performance power solutions. Collectively, these factors position Asia-Pacific as a dominant region in the GaN power device market.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1997

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC)

Fujitsu Limited

GaN Systems

On Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

VisIC, Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Infineon Technologies AG

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global GaN power device market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In June 2024, SK Keyfoundry made efforts to develop next-generation GaN power semiconductors. By expanding its research and production capabilities, the company seeks to become a leader in GaN technology, which offers improved power efficiency and performance for various applications. This initiative underscores SK Keyfoundry's dedication to advancing semiconductor technology and addressing the rising market demand for high-efficiency power solutions.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/4k9oAeY

GaN Power Device Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Power Discrete

Power Module

Power IC

By End Use

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military and Defense

Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Others

By Region

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

The Global Fire Alarm And Detection System Market Is Projected To Reach $98.90 Billion By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 5.0%.

The Global Video Surveillance Market Is Projected to Reach $204.5 Billion By 2032, Growing at A CAGR Of 12.8% From 2023 To 2032.

The Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach $22.2 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 5% From 2023 To 2032.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com





