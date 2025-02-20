Hyyve and Frank Mortgage Partner to Enhance Hyyve’s Home Services Marketplace with Integrated Mortgage Solutions

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyyve, Canada’s first real estate platform where agents bid competitively for home listings, and Frank Mortgage, a leading online mortgage marketplace, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver a seamless, all-in-one experience for homeowners and home sellers on Hyyve.ca. This collaboration integrates mortgage solutions directly into Hyyve’s home services marketplace, enabling homeowners to connect with top real estate agents, secure financing, and access essential services well before listing their home, streamlining the entire home-selling journey.

What makes this partnership unique is Hyyve’s early engagement with homeowners—long before their property hits the market. Unlike traditional real estate platforms where data only becomes available after a listing or sale, Hyyve connects with sellers at the earliest stages of their journey. This early interaction provides a significant advantage, allowing homeowners to access tailored mortgage solutions from Frank Mortgage before they even list, ensuring a smooth transition from seller to buyer.

As part of its expansion, Hyyve has welcomed Frank Mortgage to its home services marketplace, further enhancing the value proposition for both sellers and buyers. Through this integration, homeowners can not only connect with top real estate agents and mortgage providers but also access a suite of home services that streamline the selling and buying process. Additionally, Bidmii, a home renovation marketplace, is integrated within Hyyve’s ecosystem, enabling sellers to boost their property’s value before listing.

“Our partnership with Frank Mortgage is a game-changer,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. “Hyyve connects with homeowners at the very beginning of their selling journey, before they’ve even listed their home. This early engagement allows us to offer tailored mortgage solutions far ahead of the traditional real estate timeline, empowering sellers to transition seamlessly into buyers.”

Since its launch in 2021, Frank Mortgage has established itself as a leading fintech-driven mortgage marketplace, helping Canadians secure competitive rates with transparency and efficiency. By partnering with Hyyve, Frank Mortgage gains early access to homeowners, offering pre-sale mortgage consultations, approvals, and financial planning well before they enter the market.

“Partnering with Hyyve is a natural fit,” said Ben Janetos, Chief Operating Officer of Frank Mortgage. “Because Hyyve engages with homeowners before they list, we can introduce mortgage solutions much earlier in the process, helping sellers transition smoothly into buyers with less stress and better financial preparation. This partnership redefines how mortgage solutions are integrated into the real estate journey.”

Unlike traditional platforms where mortgage discussions typically occur during the home sale or purchase process, this proactive approach ensures homeowners are financially prepared from the start. As sellers register with Hyyve to explore agent options and receive bids for their listings, Frank Mortgage can simultaneously provide on-demand mortgage consultations and approval services—reducing friction and streamlining the entire home-selling experience.

“We are uniquely positioned to redefine the real estate transaction timeline,” added Armstrong. “By connecting homeowners with top agents, mortgage solutions, and home services at the very beginning, we’re not just improving the process—we’re fundamentally changing how people buy and sell homes.”

Hyyve launched its agent-side platform in December 2024, with a soft launch for home sellers that includes a waitlist ahead of its full Toronto launch in Spring 2025. Sellers who register up to six months in advance can save on Hyyve success fees and gain early access to valuable partnerships, such as Frank Mortgage and Bidmii, ensuring they are fully prepared to maximize their home’s value and attract the best agent bids.

This partnership with Frank Mortgage also brings a significant revenue opportunity for Hyyve. By integrating mortgage solutions into its home services marketplace, Hyyve enhances its value proposition while creating new revenue streams through mortgage-related services. More importantly, this collaboration increases the Lifetime Value (LTV) of Hyyve customers by keeping them engaged beyond the initial real estate transaction—offering ongoing access to financing, renovations, and other essential home services such as movers, insurance, inspectors, and lawyers.

“This is more than just convenience,” said Janetos. “It’s about empowering homeowners with early access to critical resources so they can make informed decisions every step of the way. By combining Hyyve’s innovative real estate model and Frank Mortgage’s tailored mortgage solutions, we’re setting a new industry standard.”

With Hyyve’s early engagement model, Frank Mortgage’s customer-first approach, and Hyyve’s integrated home renovation marketplace, this partnership is set to transform the home-selling and buying experience in Canada. By eliminating fragmentation in the real estate and mortgage process, homeowners gain access to a fully integrated, one-stop marketplace—making it easier than ever to navigate their journey from selling to buying.

For more information or to join the Toronto home seller waitlist for spring 2025, visit www.hyyve.ca and www.frankmortgage.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85fcb055-cd40-494b-815f-2b55d581c34d