Versus Systems Extends Partnership with Texas Rangers for 2025 Season

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with the Texas Rangers for the 2025 Major League Baseball season. This renewal marks the fourth consecutive year the Texas Rangers have used Versus’ Filter Fan Cam and the continuation of a successful collaboration that has enhanced fan engagement during some of the team’s most impactful moments.

The Filter Fan Cam is a key part of the Texas Rangers’ in-game entertainment and was featured during their 2023 and 2024 World Series appearances, including their historic championship win in 2023. Versus’ Augmented Reality filters allow fans to be broadcast on the main videoboard with customized team-branded experiences. This season, the Texas Rangers will continue using Versus’ filter library for all home games at the Globe Life Field.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the Texas Rangers for another MLB season,” said Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems. “We’ve worked with some of the best teams and partners in the world and the Rangers’ are exactly that. The team’s commitment to engaging fan experiences combined with Versus’ innovative technology is one of the many reasons why this partnership is such a success. We look forward to delivering interactive experiences to Rangers’ fans for a fourth consecutive year.”

“Implementing Versus’ Filter Fan Cam has made home games even more interactive for fans,” said Chris DeRuyscher, Vice President of Ballpark Entertainment for the Texas Rangers. “We’re excited to bring it back for another season and continue creating fun memorable moments for our fans.”

This renewal highlights Versus Systems’ position as a leader in interactive sports entertainment, blending real-time fan engagement with augmented reality to create rewarding experiences for professional sports teams and their fans.

