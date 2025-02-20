$14.66 Bn SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) Markets, 2024-2025 & 2030: Focus on Managed SIEM & Log Management, Vulnerability Scanning & Assessment, Threat Detection & Remediation

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) Market by Service Type (Managed SIEM & Log Management, Vulnerability Scanning & Assessment, Threat Detection & Remediation), Security Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SOCaaS market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.37 Billion in 2024 to USD 14.66 Billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the SOCaaS market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The growing demand for robust, scalable, and cost-effective solutions to address vulnerabilities, identify threats, and respond to crises is propelling the SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) industry. The increased digitization of enterprises, the proliferation of cloud-based platforms, and the increasing complexity of cyberattacks have all fueled demand for sophisticated SOCaaS solutions.

Challenges such as high implementation costs, integration complexities, and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals are being mitigated by tailored services, automated tools, and ongoing innovations in managed security solutions. A heightened focus on threat visibility, regulatory compliance, and real-time monitoring ensures that organizations can maintain secure, efficient, and resilient security operations in an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.



By sector, private sector accounts for a larger market size during the forecast period



The private sector segment is expected to hold the largest market size in SOCaaS market during the forecast period. This is because of the increased adoption of digital transformation programs and the sophistication of cyber threats targeting private organizations. Cyberattacks are particularly prevalent in industries such as BFSI, IT & ITeS, and telecoms, necessitating the provision of effective threat detection, response, and remediation services. Furthermore, the need to comply with regulatory standards, secure sensitive customer data, and preserve business continuity in the face of rising cyber dangers is driving private enterprises to spend extensively in SOCaaS solutions.



By region, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Major drivers in Asia-Pacific region in SOCaaS market are the rapid digital transformation across industries, increased adoption of cloud technologies, and a growing emphasis on cybersecurity in emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries. The rise in complex cyber threats, along with a dearth of in-house cybersecurity experience, is pushing firms to embrace SOCaaS solutions. Furthermore, favorable government policies and programs boosting cybersecurity awareness, as well as investments in smart city projects and digital infrastructure, are driving the region's strong market growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers, such as (Escalating complexity and frequency of cyberattacks, Shortage of cybersecurity talent and expertise, Rapid technological advancements and growing trends of BYOD, CYOD, and WFH, Simplifying complex threat response processes, Increasing prevalence of customizable security solutions); Restraints (Integration complexity with compatibility and interoperability issues, Cost constraints); Opportunities (Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions among SMEs, Implementation of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies for cyber defense advancements, Expanding integration with extended detection and response (XDR) platforms) and Challenges (Data privacy and regulatory complexity, Limited customization and misalignment with business needs, Managing alert fatigue and false positives).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research development activities, new products, and service launches in the SOCaaS market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the SOCaaS market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the SOCaaS market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players including Thales (France), Airbus Cybersecurity (France), NTT (Japan), Lumen Technologies (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudflare (US), Check Point (US), Kaseya (US), Trustwave (US), Arctic Wolf Networks (US), Proficio (US), LRQA (UK), Inspirisys (India), Eventus Security (India), and Cyber Security Hive (India), among others, in the SOCaaS market strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 443 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global



