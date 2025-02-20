Monolithic Microwave IC Industry Research 2025: Market Analysis by Component Material Type, Frequency Band, Technology - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monolithic Microwave IC Market by Component (Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Switches), Material Type (GaAs, InP, GaN), Frequency Band (L, S, C, X, Ku, K, Ka, V, W), Technology (MESFET, HEMT, PHEMT, MHEMT, E- PHEMT) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global monolithic microwave IC market is expected to grow from USD 14.53 billion in 2025 to USD 23.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2025-2030 growing adoption of MMICs in the automotive sector

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the monolithic microwave IC market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the monolithic microwave IC market have been covered in the report. This report covers a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the monolithic microwave IC market ecosystem.

The automotive sector is growing at a rapidly driven by the increasing demand for more advanced technologies in vehicle systems such ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). the market growth for ADAS is driven by the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, eventually favoring the market MMICs.







Market for power amplifiers segment is projected to account for largest market share during the forecast timeline



The growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance power amplifiers in telecommunications. As these networks require efficient signal amplification to support high data rates and bandwidth, power amplifiers become essential components in base stations and other communication infrastructure. Besides this, the continuous upgrading of the semiconductor technology including the Gallium Nitride (GaN) innovation has even improved power amplifier performance and efficiency, thus stimulating higher demands further boosting their adoption.



Market for gallium arsenide segment is projected to account for largest market share during the forecast timeline.



The dominant position of gallium arsenide segment can be attributed to its enhanced performance characteristics such as high efficiency, low noise figure, and thermal stability which makes it ideal for applications in the area of high frequencies. Such applications are in the wireless communication and radar systems areas and aerospace technologies. Advances in the fabrication processes used in producing MMICs enhance their performance and reliability and hence fuel increased demand for GaAs-based MMICs. In addition, the increasing demand for compact and efficient electronic devices in various industries is driving the adoption of GaAs technology.



China is expected to account for largest market share in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



China is a global manufacturing hub with a flourishing electronics industry and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The increase in industrial automation in China is fueling the demand for microwave devices in the country. The Government of China launched Made in China 2025 initiative, to upgrade the semiconductors industry in the country. This initiative has helped the government focus on supporting 70% of its IC market by 2025. About 20 local governments have set up guidance funds reaching an overall investment plan worth over USD 90 billion.

Also, according to this plan, the development of intelligent and connected vehicles is the major focus of the automotive industry in China. Factors such as the rise in defense spending increased focus of the government on the automotive industry, and scientific and technological developments in MMICs are leading to the growth of the MMIC market in China.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the monolithic microwave IC market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Qorvo, Inc. (US), MACOM (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), WIN Semiconductors (China), United Monolithic Semiconductors (France), Mini-Circuits (US), Keysight Technologies (US), VECTRAWAVE (France), BeRex (South Korea), Reliasat (UK), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), and MicroWave Technology, Inc. (US), are some of the key players in the monolithic microwave IC market.



