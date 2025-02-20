SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2025 - Final proposals and agenda

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 6 March 2025 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Enclosed is the agenda and final proposals for the AGM 2025. No substantial changes have been made to the proposals or the agenda of the AGM since the meeting was convened on 13 February. The deadline for shareholders to request items to be put on the agenda and to submit proposals is 4:00 pm on February 24.

Information on key dates and deadlines as well as documents for the AGM can be found on the company's website: https://skel.is/hluthafar/hluthafafundir-skel

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is

