Global Amino Acids Market to Reach USD 74,832.0 million by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand in Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global amino acids market is set to experience substantial growth between 2025 and 2035, driven by rising demand across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and personal care. The increasing awareness of health and nutrition, coupled with the growing adoption of amino acids in dietary supplements and functional foods, is fueling market expansion.

The market is projected to grow from USD 29,892.5 million in 2025 to USD 74,832.0 million by 2035, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the forecast period. Rising meat consumption is also driving the need for amino acid-based animal feed to enhance livestock health and productivity. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology and fermentation processes are contributing to increased production efficiency, further propelling market growth.

Discover Growth Opportunities in Amino Acids – Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d373435

What Are Amino Acids?

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins, playing a crucial role in biological processes. They are essential for muscle growth, tissue repair, enzyme production, and neurotransmitter synthesis. There are 20 standard amino acids, categorized as essential, non-essential, and conditional. Essential amino acids must be obtained through diet, while non-essential and conditional amino acids can be synthesized by the body.

Amino acids are widely used across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, animal feed, and cosmetics. Their increasing adoption in dietary supplements, functional foods, and medical nutrition highlights their growing significance in global markets.



Amino Acids Market Growth Drivers

Expanding Nutraceutical and Functional Food Industry – With growing awareness of health and wellness, consumers are increasingly incorporating amino acid supplements into their diets. Amino acids like glutamine and leucine are gaining traction in sports nutrition and clinical applications. Rising Demand in Animal Feed – The livestock industry is one of the largest consumers of amino acids, particularly lysine, methionine, and threonine, which are used to enhance animal growth and feed efficiency. Advancements in Biotechnology and Fermentation Processes – Technological innovations in microbial fermentation have improved the production efficiency of amino acids, making them more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable. Increasing Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics – Amino acids play a pivotal role in drug formulations, particularly in intravenous nutrition, wound healing, and dermatological treatments. Shift Toward Plant-Based and Vegan Diets – The rising popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets has led to increased demand for plant-derived amino acids, particularly from sources such as soy, pea, and algae.



Market Dynamics

Opportunities: The integration of amino acids in personalized nutrition and precision medicine is opening new avenues for market expansion. Additionally, the development of bio-based amino acids aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability.

The integration of amino acids in personalized nutrition and precision medicine is opening new avenues for market expansion. Additionally, the development of bio-based amino acids aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability. Challenges: High production costs, regulatory constraints, and fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges to market growth. Moreover, synthetic alternatives may compete with naturally derived amino acids.

High production costs, regulatory constraints, and fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges to market growth. Moreover, synthetic alternatives may compete with naturally derived amino acids. Trends: The adoption of fermentation-based amino acid production is gaining momentum, driven by sustainability initiatives. The increasing preference for amino acids in anti-aging and wellness products is another notable trend shaping the market.



Discover Key Market Trends – Read the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/amino-acids-market

Key Takeaways

The global amino acids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2035, driven by demand in nutraceuticals, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals.

Technological advancements in biotechnology and fermentation processes are enhancing the production and sustainability of amino acids.

The shift toward plant-based diets and sustainable food sources is fueling demand for plant-derived amino acids.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading markets, with strong growth potential in Europe due to regulatory support for sustainable amino acid production.

Major players like Ajinomoto, Evonik, and ADM are investing in R&D and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence.



“The global amino acids market is poised for steady growth, driven by expanding applications in nutrition and agriculture. Rising demand for functional and plant-based proteins, coupled with advancements in fermentation technology, is fueling market expansion. Key players are focusing on innovation and sustainability to cater to evolving consumer preferences.” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

The global amino acids market is highly competitive, with key players investing in research and development, mergers, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. Prominent companies in the sector include:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. – A leader in amino acid production, specializing in food, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications.

– A leader in amino acid production, specializing in food, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications. Evonik Industries AG – A major producer of essential amino acids for animal nutrition, particularly methionine.

– A major producer of essential amino acids for animal nutrition, particularly methionine. Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. – Known for its advancements in fermentation technology and pharmaceutical-grade amino acids.

– Known for its advancements in fermentation technology and pharmaceutical-grade amino acids. CJ CheilJedang Corporation – A global provider of lysine, tryptophan, and valine, catering to the food and feed industry.

– A global provider of lysine, tryptophan, and valine, catering to the food and feed industry. ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) – A key player in the production of plant-based amino acids, leveraging its agricultural expertise.



Regional Trends

North America – The region is witnessing strong demand for amino acids in dietary supplements and functional foods, driven by a health-conscious population and advancements in nutraceutical formulations. Europe – Stringent regulations promoting sustainable food and feed production have fueled the demand for bio-based amino acids, with a growing shift toward plant-based alternatives. Asia-Pacific – The fastest-growing market, led by China, Japan, and India, where increasing meat consumption is boosting demand for amino acid-enriched animal feed. Expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors further contribute to market growth. Latin America – The rising adoption of high-protein diets and the expansion of livestock farming are driving amino acid consumption in the region. Middle East & Africa – The market is gradually expanding due to increasing investment in animal husbandry and healthcare nutrition solutions.



In-Depth Analysis of the Specialty Chemicals Industry: Navigating Emerging Opportunities

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

L-Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Leucine, Iso-Leucine, Valine, Glutamine, Arginine, Glycine, Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, Citrulline, Creatine, Proline, Serine, Others.

By Application:

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Animal Feed & Nutrition, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Agriculture.

By Region:

North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Old Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/27/2486954/0/en/Amino-Acids-Market-is-Supposed-to-Develop-to-US-62-1-Bn-and-Expected-to-have-a-Moderate-CAGR-of-7-4-during-the-Forecast-2022-2032.html

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Chemicals & Materials

The global amino resin market is expected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2032, with a significant CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Currently, the market is expanding at a size of USD 10.75 billion.

Surging at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2024 and 2034, demand for amine is estimated to reach USD 99,445.7 million by 2034.

During the forecast period, the fatty amine market is expected to garner a 4.9% CAGR and reach a size USD 4,955.9 million by 2033.

Surging at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 to 2034, demand for Ethylene Amines is estimated to reach USD 3,900.6 million by 2034.

The increase in the demand for mild surfactants especially from the personal care industry is expected to drive the global amine oxide market.

The tallow amine market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The tallow amine market share is valued at USD 9.3 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to value at USD 13.77 Billion by 2032.

By 2023, the bakuchiol market is expected to be worth USD 8.80 million and expand at a sizable CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the bakuchiol industry is anticipated to reach USD 16.36 million.

The global fine chemicals market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%, culminating in a valuation of USD 340,084.3 million by the end of 2033.

The global market of plant sterol esters is currently valued at around USD 797.1 Million, and is anticipated to reach USD 1,180.4 Million by 2027. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the period of 2022 and 2027.

The global Piroctone Olamine Market is valued at around USD 73.0 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching USD 137.1 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube