Asure Introduces Luna, the Industry’s First AI Agent for Payroll & HR

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software and services, today announced the introduction of Luna, a groundbreaking AI Agent designed to enhance payroll and HR management. Unlike traditional generative AI chatbots, Luna is an advanced AI agent that understands Asure’s suite of products, serves as an industry expert, and most importantly, can take action on behalf of both employees through self-service and business owners and administrators. Luna enhances payroll and HR tasks, making them more seamless for businesses and their employees.

“Luna is not just an AI chatbot that provides answers—she gets things done,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “With Luna, employees can simply ask for help, and she will take care of the rest—whether it’s updating personal details, changing benefits elections, or helping navigate changes in tax and labor laws. Luna makes payroll and HR frictionless.”

Luna: AI That Works for You

Employees often struggle with knowing what HR and payroll updates are necessary when life changes occur. Luna removes that complexity by guiding employees through key decisions and making the necessary changes for them.

For example, if an employee gets married and needs to update their last name, address, and benefits elections, they may not know every detail that requires updating. Luna assists by guiding the employee through the necessary changes and helping facilitate updates across payroll and HR systems, reducing administrative burden and improving efficiency for both employees and employers.

A Game-Changer for Businesses

Luna is built to help businesses stay compliant with evolving regulations while reducing administrative burden. By empowering employees to handle their HR and payroll needs through simple voice or text commands, Luna minimizes the need for HR teams to process routine requests, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth.

“With Luna, we are introducing a new way to simplify payroll and HR, and we look forward to refining and expanding her functionality throughout 2025,” said Goepel. “She enhances the employee experience while helping businesses streamline operations, reduce compliance risks, and save time. It’s a win-win.”

About Asure

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com

617-335-5058