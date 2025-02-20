Mike Lindell is at CPAC Along with TV Personalities Cara Castronuova, Alison Steinberg, Vanessa Broussard and Nikki Stanzione -- FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”)

Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), which is currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., announced their arrival to CPAC in Washington, D.C. as the team hit the ground running. Mike Lindell signed books, autographed personal items and thoroughly enjoyed those who made it into CPAC during media check-in yesterday, February 19, 2025.





Today on day one of actual full coverage, count on LindellTV and it's experienced news professionals to cover CPAC with live reporting from the booth and the floor with Cara Castronuova, Alison Steinberg, Vanessa Broussard and Nikki Stanzione. Many speakers are expected to be in attendance each day at CPAC including our own Mike Lindell, Founder and CEO of MyPillow and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FrankSpeech Network, Inc a/k/a/ Mike Lindell Media Corp. Expected to be at CPAC will be the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Counselor to President Trump, Alina Habba, Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, CPAC Senior Chairman Matt Schlapp, CPAC Senior Fellow Mercedes Schlapp, Florida Senator Rick Scott, NY 21- Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Steve Bannon, Megyn Kelly, and a host of many others.





FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell stated, "We have the best news team in the business providing real news and coverage you can trust. The days of fake news are over. Legacy media isn't on life support, it's stone cold, flatline dead. Not even big pharma can cure fake news; there is no medication for it. The only way is for them to report the truth by dropping their biased agendas and changing their ways. The media outlets that report fairly and honestly will survive and those that don't will perish from the news business. Ratings don't lie but too many news organizations do. They should accurately report the news, sleep on a MyPillow and change their ways."

ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV provides accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, biased corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will continue to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration. The Company will be reporting from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House and covering the USA with its lineup of all-star cast.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets (OTC: Pink Market) FrankSpeech Stock Symbol: FSBN (now LindellTV), is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its various channels.

GET VOCL!

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! On VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL -- VOCLSocial and other FSBN outlets, users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

MIKE LINDELL

www.LindellTV.com

investor@fsbn.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of FSBN and Mike Lindell Media Corp within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. FSBN believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, the number and size of competitors and the mix of products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward- looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s programming, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism, energy or power failure, and the risks related to the transition to a new management team.