U.S. Cyber Command Chief’s Visit Signals Key Milestone for FSU in Cybersecurity and AI

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four-Star General and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Timothy Haugh visited Fayetteville State University (FSU) to explore its academic and research capabilities, which is a significant milestone in FSU’s ongoing efforts to support national defense and cybersecurity missions.

Haugh, whose role includes director of the National Security Agency (NSA), began his visit engaging with a group of students and faculty with Chief Master Sergeant Kenneth M. Bruce, Jr., a USCYBERCOM and NSA senior leader. Haugh and Bruce emphasized the critical role of disciplines like computer science, mathematics, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity in safeguarding the nation in the cyber domain, and reinforced the Department of Defense (DoD) maintains a steady demand for skilled professionals to defend the nation, conduct surveillance and counter adversaries. His words inspired students to consider careers in national service and foster future collaboration between FSU and USCYBERCOM.

Another key moment during this session was Haugh awarding FSU membership into the Academic Engagement Network (AEN) of the USCYBERCOM. This prestigious recognition, facilitated through FSU’s leadership, underscores the university’s commitment to excellence in education and research. Membership in the AEN will provide FSU with access to transformative opportunities, including participation in the CyberRECon competition, faculty workshops, and the faculty-in-residence program.

Sambit Bhattacharya, Ph.D., FSU professor of computer science, accepted the award on behalf of the university. His work with the Laboratory of Analytic Sciences (LAS), which is a research laboratory of the NSA, is a catalyst for seeking further partnership opportunities.

Bhattacharya presented two of his LAS projects focused on AI to Haugh and Bruce, along with FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison, Chief Research Officer Ganesh Bora, Ph.D., and other FSU leaders.

The visit served as an invaluable exchange of information, solidifying FSU’s position as a strategic academic partner for USCYBERCOM and NSA. It highlighted FSU’s capability to contribute cutting-edge research to national defense missions while opening pathways for further collaboration, funding, and student engagement. Haugh’s recognition of FSU through AEN membership represents a vital step forward in bridging academia and government to address some of the most pressing cybersecurity and AI challenges of our time.

