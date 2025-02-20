Position Sensor Markets: Linear, Rotary, Proximity, Photoelectric, ToF, Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Digital, Analog, Capacitive, Inductive, Optical, Magnetic, Ultrasonic - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Position Sensor Market by Type (Linear, Rotary, Proximity, Photoelectric, ToF, Stereo Vision, Structured Light), Signal (Digital, Analog), Technology (Capacitive, Inductive, Optical, Magnetic, Ultrasonic) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global position sensor market is estimated to reach USD 19.02 billion in 2030 from USD 13.25 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5%

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall position sensor market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Position sensors are experiencing increased demand as they are fundamental to industries that need to monitor and control motion, such as automobiles, electronics, aircrafts, and medical. Development of automation technology in the manufacturing sector in the production process, enhanced usage of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, and growth of industrial automation and robotics are contributing to positive market growth.

This trend towards deploying energy-efficient systems further increases the demand for compact high-performance position sensors. Further, improvements in the accuracy, reliability, and integration capability of sensors are driving the adoption.



Wired segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The wired segment has the broadest market share in the position sensor market due to its relatively high reliability and voltage isolation to provide uninterrupted signal transmission in a number of applications. Applications such as the manufacturing sector, healthcare, aerospace, robotics, and CNC machines require wired sensors as they provide constant, reliable data in these conditions. This makes them very suitable for use in applications where the availability of useful information is of utmost importance.



Robotics segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in position sensor market.



The robotics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the position sensor market due to the increasing demand for automation and cobots. With these sensors, the complicated movements of robots can be controlled with precision and safety during operations such as assembly, welding, and material handling. This is driven by the application of robots in mass production, customization using industrial robots, and the application of ASRS. Encoders, potentiometers, and resolvers are basic types of position sensors serving to sense and control robotic positions. Thus, robotics segments are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



China in the Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the position sensor market.



China holds the leading position in position sensors across the Asia Pacific region due to the favorable position of the country as the manufacturing hub of the world and basically influencing industrial automation. Initiatives such as Made in China 2025 generate the need for position sensors in industrial robotic handling, assembly automation and quality control applications. Furthermore, Chinese authority in automotive manufacture propagates the implementation of position sensors in manufacturing lines. Its market position is backed by companies that include Dongfeng Motors, Lenovo and AVIC. Thus, the position sensor market in China is leading the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Honeywell International Inc. (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), SICK AG (Germany), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), CTS Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), Novotechnik U.S. Inc. (US)., are some of the key players in the position sensor market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, rising adoption of position sensors in automotive industry, and rising adoption of position sensors in aerospace, and defense sectors), restraints (high cost ownership), opportunities (integration of position sensors into IoT devices, increasing advancements in robotics and automation), and challenges (limitations in performance and precision of position sensors) influencing the growth of the position sensor market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the position sensor market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the position sensor market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the position sensor market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



