CHITA's Chic and Tasteful Furniture Selected for the 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gift Lounge

HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA , a furniture brand synonymous with creating Chic and Tasteful spaces, is thrilled to announce its participation in The 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gift Lounge, on February 22, 2025. As a proud selected sponsor of The 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gift Lounge, CHITA is honored to support and celebrate Black excellence, artistry, and culture. This collaboration is a reflection of our commitment to designing spaces where every moment shines.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards® celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. Amongst this year’s nominees include Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture, Shaboozey and Myles Smith for Outstanding New Artist, and Beyonce and H.E.R. for Outstanding Female Artist.

CHITA's exclusive "Your Home, Your Stage, Your Spotlight" themed booth within the Official Celebrity Gift Lounge will offer attendees an immersive experience with some of the brand's signature pieces including the elegant Grace 2-Seat Modular Sofa and Ottoman and its stylish Milly Classic Cane Swivel Armchair . Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the comfort and design of these pieces firsthand.

Elevate your space with CHITA Grace 2-Seat Modular Sofa and Milly Classic Cane Swivel Armchair , a harmonious blend of modern elegance and timeless design. The Grace Sofa wraps you in luxury with its sweeping curves, plush cushions, and soft boucle fabric, creating a cozy retreat for your home. Pair it with Milly Cane Armchair, a stunning fusion of classic rattan detailing and a sleek 360-degree swivel base, for a blend of warmth and sophistication. Together, they invite you to relax and indulge in everyday comfort.





“We are thrilled to be a part of The 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gift Lounge and honored to share our furniture with the attendees.," said Steve, CEO of CHITA. "We believe your home is your stage, and CHITA provides the perfect backdrop for life's most memorable moments. We're excited for these influential individuals to experience the comfort and style CHITA brings."

Adding to the excitement, CHITA’s furniture has been selected for the official media interview lounge space. The brand will be gifting celebrity attendees with exclusive gift cards, allowing them to choose their own CHITA furniture to elevate their homes. This is a chance for these influential figures to experience the quality and design that CHITA offers.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards® Show will take place from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and will be broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on BET.

To learn more about CHITA’s furniture, visit: www.chitaliving.com or follow Chita on social media @chitaliving .

ABOUT CHITA

CHITA brings two decades of expertise in design and manufacturing to create stylish, affordable furniture that transforms houses into homes. With a diverse collection that includes sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA strikes the perfect balance between durability, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted with premium materials and original in-house designs, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of modern homeowners, apartment dwellers, and design enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to enhancing living spaces, CHITA is more than just a furniture brand—it’s a vision of comfort, warmth, and attainable elegance. Rooted in CHITA’s belief that great design should be both beautiful and attainable, CHITA is your go-to partner for curating a space that radiates comfort, warmth, and personal style. CHITA invites you to transform your living space into a sanctuary where cherished memories are made, and everyday moments feel extraordinary.

Contact Info

Email: press@chitaliving.com

Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648

