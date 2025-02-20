Construction Equipment Market Global Forecast to 2030 with Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, XCMG, and Deere & Co Dominating the $194.75+ Billion Industry

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Excavator, Loader, Dozer, Dump Truck, Compactor, Crane), Propulsion, Power Output, Engine Capacity, Application, Electric Construction Equipment, Battery Chemistry & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 149.78 billion in 2024 to USD 194.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8%

The overall market growth is propelled by the continuously increasing infrastructural investments in residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors in Asian countries. Additionally, the inclination towards electrification of construction equipment in Europe and North America will boost the demand for construction equipment in the coming years.

The construction equipment market is led by established players such as Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China), and Deere & Company (US).



Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries will be the fastest-growing battery chemistry in Electric Construction Equipment during the forecast period.



Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery growth is propelled by higher demand in the Asian market. These batteries offer high electrochemical stability with low resistance for the flow of charge, increasing the efficiency rate. Due to better temperature resistance, 80 - 90% discharge capacity, and easy availability of raw materials, many OEMs are transitioning to use LFP batteries over lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC).

The technology also offers a longer life span, minimal maintenance, optimized safety, and lightweight. Major players such as Caterpillar Inc. (US), XCMG (China), and Sany Group (China) are increasingly using LFP chemistry to power their machines. Komatsu (Japan) offers electric excavators powered by LFP batteries and Caterpillar (US) offers electric wheel loaders that utilize LFP battery technology These factors are estimated to drive the market for LFP batteries in electric construction equipment.



The earthmoving equipment segment is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing equipment category segment.



Earthmoving equipment is estimated to contribute >65% share in 2024 to the construction equipment market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to a wide range of equipment such as excavators (crawler and wheeled), loaders (backhoe, skid-steer), and motor graders. Among these, excavators are the most seen in the earthmoving equipment category, and continuously rising demand will keep them ahead during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the earthmoving equipment market with more than 50% of the total market in 2024. The growth of earthmoving equipment in Asia is mainly due to countries like China and India.



For instance, as per the National Bureau of Statistics, China has initiated 10,644 new water conservancy projects, including 609 projects; the country initiated 10,644 new water conservancy projects for 2022. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planned to develop 23 new highways, including a network of expressways and economic corridors, by March 2025. Thus, such development projects would drive the demand for the earthmoving equipment category during the forecast period.



North America is the world's second-largest construction equipment market.



North America is estimated to hold >25% of the global construction equipment market. The US dominates the North American construction equipment market, accounting for ~80% in 2023. The construction industry in the North American market faced a decline in 2024, this was majorly due to the geopolitical unrest due to the Ukraine-Russia and Israel Palestine war and rising inflation rates and the fall is estimated to remain till mid of 2026, the market for construction equipment is expected to revive in the region from late 2026 to early 2027. According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the construction market growth is attributed to increased residential and commercial construction spending.



The US government's commitment to infrastructure projects, supported by funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocates USD 5 Billion, emphasizes the anticipated growth in expanding roadways with investments from the government. The rising trend towards rental services for construction equipment is also expected to propel market expansion as companies look for cost-effective solutions between fluctuating economic conditions. The growing trend towards electric and hybrid construction equipment, supported by sustainability goals and new emission standards, is expected to contribute significantly to market expansion. The key players in the North American construction equipment market are Caterpillar (US), Deere & Company (US) and Terex Corporation (US).



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growth in infrastructure development projects, and Increasing demand for sustainable construction solutions), Restraint (Stringent international trade policies and mandates), opportunities (Ongoing development in lithium battery chemistry, Advancements in autonomous construction equipment and Rapid digitalization of services) and challenges (Limited battery capacity in electric equipment and Susceptibility to cyber-attacks) influencing the growth of construction equipment market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research development activities, and new products & services of the Construction equipment market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative market - the report analyzes the construction equipment market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the construction equipment market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China), and Deere & Company (US). among others in the construction equipment market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 491 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $149.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $194.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



