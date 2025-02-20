Overland AI Opens New Factory for Manufacturing Advanced Ground Autonomy at Scale

SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI, a leader in autonomous ground systems, announced the opening of the Overland AI Factory in South Seattle. Congressman Adam Smith, representing Washington’s Ninth Congressional District, visited yesterday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the facility, which will significantly enhance the company’s in-house manufacturing and production of autonomous ground vehicles at scale.





Congressman Adam Smith participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Overland AI Factory (South Seattle)

The Overland AI Factory is designed for end-to-end development and rapid production of both crewed and uncrewed ground vehicles, integrating sophisticated tooling and scalable workflows. The facility will serve as a hub for Overland AI-designed platforms and the precision upfitting of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) vehicles, enabling mission-ready adaptability for defense and national security applications.



“I’m honored to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony of this new Overland AI Factory,” said Congressman Adam Smith. “By investing in local talent and resources, Overland AI is fostering innovation and creating job opportunities in the Ninth Congressional District to support our national security.”





The Congressman touring Overland AI’s new facility with co-founders Stephanie Bonk (President) and Greg Okopal (Chief Operating Officer)

Located in Seattle’s industrial corridor, Overland AI’s new Factory accelerates the development of ground vehicles powered by OverDrive. With differentiated capabilities like GPS-denied operation and multi-robot coordination, OverDrive-enhanced vehicles are supporting tactical operators today across the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command. The Factory’s strategic location near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, key military airports, and major seaports streamlines defense logistics and the rapid deployment of mission-ready autonomous systems for mission partners.

“This facility marks a new chapter for Overland AI and the future of autonomous ground systems,” said Greg Okopal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Overland AI. “By bringing manufacturing in-house, we are now offering our partners an integrated solution, from remote operator to effect on the battlefield.”

“The Overland AI Factory cements the region’s role as a hub for defense technology and manufacturing,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and chief executive officer of Overland AI. “This opening reinforces our commitment to advancing ground autonomy for national security.”

For more information, visit https://www.overland.ai.

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI is powering ground operations for modern defense. The company leverages over a decade of advanced research in robotics and machine learning, as well as a field-test forward ethos, to deliver advanced autonomy for unit commanders. Hazardous missions in austere and electronically denied environments demand that this technology is reliable and resilient. Overland AI’s autonomy kit and OverDrive stack enable ground vehicles to navigate off-road without GPS or direct operator control, while its OverWatch C2 provides commanders with precisely coordinated capabilities that are vital for complex missions to succeed. Overland AI is developing these capabilities and putting them into the hands of tactical operators today.

