Slide Launches Next-Generation BCDR Solution Purpose-Built for MSPs

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide, the modern, security-first Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), officially launches today. Backed by industry veterans, Slide is transforming BCDR by addressing critical gaps left by outdated technology, inflexible pricing models, and subpar support.

Co-founded by Austin McChord, Founder & former CEO of Datto, and Michael Fass, former General Counsel & Chief People Officer at Datto, Slide is setting a new standard in modern backup solutions for MSPs with a focus on security, product innovation, and exceptional support.

“BCDR for MSPs has been long overdue for reinvention. At Slide, we’ve built a modern solution from scratch—free of legacy constraints—giving MSPs the security, performance, and pricing flexibility they need to grow their business into the future,” said Austin McChord, Co-Founder and Chairman of Slide.

Slide sets a new standard in BCDR for MSPs by building on four foundational pillars to set it apart from legacy backup providers.

A Product-First Company - Slide was designed from scratch from a clean-room code base and zero legacy technical debt. Every dollar earned is reinvested into continuous product development and improvement of Slide’s technology platform—one that MSPs can rely on for the next decade and beyond.

Security-First Architecture - Data security isn’t an afterthought. It is built into Slide’s DNA. In an era of rising cyber threats, Slide is the only BCDR provider that offers native data encryption by default both in transit and at rest with no data storage penalty. Encryption is a critical component in protecting end customers' data from ransomware, breaches, and insider threats.

Unmatched Direct-to-Tech Support - Support is at the core of Slide. Direct-to-tech support ensures MSPs have immediate access to engineers via phone, chat, and email. From white-glove onboarding to concierge support, Slide has your back when it matters most.

Channel-First Business Model - Slide is 100% channel-focused. Exclusively committed to the MSP community and ecosystem, ensuring MSP partners have a solution they can trust—without conflicts of interest. This mindset translates all the way through to a no commitment pricing model to give MSPs maximum flexibility.

“MSPs deserve a BCDR solution that is snappy, modern, powerful and easy to use along with world class support and flexible pricing. Slide was built for MSPs, and we’re a backup company at our core. We started with the hardest problem to solve—a robust, appliance-based backup solution to back up on-prem workloads. But this is just the beginning, more products are on the way,” said Michael Fass, Co-Founder and CEO of Slide.

“We’re thrilled to be a Slide launch partner. It has handled our toughest backup and recovery scenarios with ease. The user-friendly interface is fast and intuitive, saving our technicians valuable time. The Slide Z1 is compact yet incredibly powerful, outperforming all our existing backup devices. We’re excited to bring Slide to our customers and elevate our service offerings,” said Brendan Cosgrove, COO, TeamLogic IT.

The Slide Z1 appliance is engineered for simplicity and reliability, offering:

Modern architecture – Built from scratch with a clean-room code base and no legacy technical debt.

– Built from scratch with a clean-room code base and no legacy technical debt. Extreme performance - NVMe based appliance and cloud servers to deliver unprecedented speed and efficiency.

- NVMe based appliance and cloud servers to deliver unprecedented speed and efficiency. Comprehensive security – Mandatory, native encryption with no data storage penalty, ensuring data protection without sacrificing performance or space.

– Mandatory, native encryption with no data storage penalty, ensuring data protection without sacrificing performance or space. Powerful recovery options – Instant virtualization, block-level backups, file restores, and image exports.

“Slide has already proven its value across multiple clients. With a recent client’s file server failure, their world-class support had us connected to an expert within minutes. We quickly restored operations with a local VM on the Z1, and over the next 72 hours, Slide stayed in close contact to ensure a seamless redeployment. From start to finish, they had our back—we knew we had a partner we could count on,” said Charles Love, Head of Operations, ShowTech Solutions.

At launch, Slide delivers a robust feature set designed to maximize efficiency and security. An industry-first feature, Active Reclaim, which optimizes storage by automatically identifying and reclaiming unused space, delivers significant space savings to client backups. Additionally, Slide is committed to deep integrations with industry-leading platforms, ensuring seamless workflows for MSPs. Key partnerships include ScalePad’s Backup Radar, enabling automated backup monitoring and compliance, and Timus Networks, a next-generation Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, strengthening MSPs' cybersecurity offerings.

“At ScalePad, we’re thrilled to partner with Slide as one of the first integrations they’ve chosen. Integrating Backup Radar with Slide presents a unique opportunity to push BCDR automation to the next level, giving MSPs the insight they need to ensure every backup is monitored, secure and recoverable when it matters most. Slide’s open API provides deep access to a wide range of functions, allowing us to create the most advanced Backup Radar integration yet. The result is a seamless, intuitive experience that MSPs can trust to reduce risk and increase efficiency - for you and your customers. We’re excited about the partnership and the opportunity it offers for MSPs,” said ScalePad CEO, Chris Day.

“The MSP community matters so much to me, and I couldn’t be more excited to be back with a new BCDR solution that should raise the bar for everyone. With Slide, we’re delivering a fresh, modern, secure BCDR, designed for MSPs to thrive for the next decade and beyond. The most fun part is that this is just the beginning. I can’t wait to be a part of Slide’s impact of empowering MSPs to grow and succeed,” said McChord.

The Slide Z1 appliance is available immediately in capacities ranging from 1TB to 16TB and the Slide R1 rackmount appliance configurable up to 64 TB. For more information, please visit slide.tech or contact sales@slide.tech.

About Slide

Slide is a modern, security-first Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR) company built exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSP). Founded by Austin McChord (Datto Founder & former CEO) and Michael Fass (former Datto General Counsel & Chief People Officer), Slide is led by a team of industry veterans with deep expertise in backup, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity. Built from scratch, from a clean-room code base, free from legacy technical debt, to deliver the MSP-centric backup and recovery platform of the future. By focusing on security, performance, and simplicity, Slide provides a powerful, cost-effective, and easy-to-use solution that ensures MSPs can protect their clients’ data without the constraints of outdated technology, restrictive pricing models and subpar support. Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Slide is backed by Outsiders Fund. For more information, visit slide.tech and follow Slide on LinkedIn .

