Karsten Einwich to Receive Accellera Systems Initiative Technical Excellence Award

ELK GROVE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellera Systems Initiative (Accellera) announced today that Karsten Einwich, a member of the SystemC AMS Working Group, is the recipient of the 2025 Accellera Technical Excellence Award. The award was established to recognize the outstanding achievements of an individual among Accellera’s working group members and their significant contributions to the development of its standards.

Einwich will be presented with the award at DVCon U.S. on Monday, February 24, during the Accellera-sponsored luncheon from 12:30-1:30pm at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, California.

“Karsten’s contributions to the advancement of the SystemC AMS standard have been instrumental in enriching the SystemC ecosystem,” stated Martin Barnasconi, Accellera Technical Committee Chair. “His deep expertise in mixed-signal system modeling and SystemC brings tremendous value to the community. Moreover, his unwavering dedication to developing the SystemC AMS proof-of-concept implementation exemplifies the successful coexistence of open source contributions and commercial EDA offerings. It is my distinct honor to present Karsten with the 2025 Technical Excellence Award.”

Einwich has played a pivotal role in advancing the SystemC AMS standard. More than two decades ago, recognizing the importance of industry alignment and the standardization of the SystemC AMS language extension, he joined a study group to initiate these efforts. His work began within the Open SystemC Initiative (OSCI), which later became part of Accellera. Through his contributions, Einwich contributed to the definition of the SystemC AMS standard, IEEE Std. 1666.1, and he delivered a standard-compatible reference implementation to support the deployment and adoption of SystemC AMS as the first standardized and open system-level modeling language for mixed-signal applications.

“I am honored to receive this award from Accellera,” stated Einwich. “This achievement is a testament to the collaborative effort of our entire team, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together. This recognition reflects the significant progress and impact of the AMS extensions for SystemC, which have now reached a productive and impactful stage.”

Einwich began his career with Fraunhofer IIS in Germany where he held a variety of roles, most recently Group Manager System Specification. He founded COSEDA Technologies GmbH in 2015 and is currently Chief Executive Officer.

He holds a degree in Electro Technology from Technische Universität Dresden.

About the Accellera Technical Committee

Accellera’s Technical Committee oversees 15 active working groups that produce effective and efficient Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and Intellectual Property (IP) standards for today’s advanced electronic integrated circuits and embedded systems. Working group participants contribute to the development of standards for the electronics and semiconductor industry. Technical contributors typically have many years of practical experience in standardization of methodologies and languages for system-level design, integration, verification, or automation. For a list of Accellera working groups, please click here.

About Accellera Systems Initiative

Accellera Systems Initiative is an independent, not-for profit organization dedicated to creating, supporting, promoting and advancing system-level design, modeling and verification standards for use by the worldwide electronics industry. The organization accelerates standards development and, as part of its ongoing partnership with the IEEE, its standards are contributed to the IEEE Standards Association for formal standardization and ongoing change control. For more information, please visit accellera.org. Find out more about membership and follow Accellera on X, LinkedIn and BlueSky. Accellera Global Sponsors are Cadence, Siemens EDA, and Synopsys.

About DVCon U.S.

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe, India, Taiwan, and Japan. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit dvcon.org. Follow DVCon U.S. on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Accellera, Accellera Systems Initiative, and DVCon and are trademarks of Accellera Systems Initiative Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

