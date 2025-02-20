TAB Bank Fuels Growth for Farmers with $5 Million Financing Deal for Finance Company Specializing in Agriculture

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $5 million Lender Finance facility with a Nevada-based company specializing in factoring financing for farmers, agricultural businesses and fresh produce exporters in Mexico. This partnership enables the agriculture finance company to expand its operations and empower small- to mid-size growers globally by supporting their funding needs.

Built by growers for growers, the company provides a financial solution tailored to the next generation of agricultural businesses. With payment cycles spanning 30 to 90 days, growers face critical liquidity challenges. The platform bridges this gap by advancing up to 96% of a grower’s sales within 24 hours. This solution delivers fast, flexible and reliable funding that improves cash flow, reduces financial risks and saves time.

“Small profit margins and complex international transactions create significant hurdles for growers looking to secure their receivables. Our new client and their financial solutions alleviate those pressures, allowing growers to focus on growing their businesses,” said Jerry Clinton, Managing Director of Corporate Underwriting at TAB Bank. “TAB Bank is happy to extend that same opportunity to this innovative company—providing the capital they need to scale their business and continue their mission of supporting the agricultural community worldwide.”

TAB Bank offers tailored financial solutions to help businesses thrive in competitive markets. TAB Bank provides companies nationwide with bold financial solutions that lift and empower, from working capital facilities to term loans and equipment financing.

