Hydrogen Fueling Station Industry Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030: Global Market to Grow by $1.3 Billion with Air Liquide, Linde Air Products and Chemicals, Nel, MAXIMATOR Hydrogen Leading

The hydrogen fueling stations market is expected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2024 to USD 1.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for zero-emission vehicles, driven by environmental concerns and stringent regulations on emissions, which is increasing the need for hydrogen refueling stations.







Zero-Emission Vehicles, of which hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles are a part, do not emit any pollutants from their tailpipes, thereby making them quite potent options in efforts at decreasing urban air pollution and meeting climate goals. A growing Zero Emission Vehicles market directly increases the demand for supporting infrastructures like hydrogen refueling stations. Policies and regulations that have a bias for hydrogen as a source of clean energy drive market growth.

The hydrogen fueling stations market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the hydrogen fueling station market are Air Liquide (France), Linde PLC (Ireland) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Nel ASA (Norway), MAXIMATOR Hydrogen GmbH (Germany), and Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (France) among others. The major strategy adopted by the players includes new product launches, partnerships, collaboration, mergers, and investments & expansions.



Mid-sized station, by station size segment to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2030



For medium-sized stations, operational efficiency can be higher due to optimized usage of resources and reduced downtime. They somehow balance the underutilization of small stations and the possible overburdening of large ones, thus assuring more stable performance. Another point is that the technology required for medium-size stations is more mature and widely available than that for large stations. This technological feasibility reduces the development risks and encourages investment in mid-sized infrastructure.



Further, mid-sized stations have a better way of infiltrating markets by targeting areas of moderate to high demand. Their size offers the versatility needed for deployment in many locations, adding to the overall coverage of the market and accessibility to customers. Furthermore, the total economic viability of the mid-sized stations in construction, maintenance, and operation serves the forecasted growth of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market quite well. This balance in their economy makes them a much-preferred choice for long-term investments.



EPC, by solution, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2030



EPC companies provide end-to-end turnkey solutions for the management of projects right from design to completion. Basically, this is an end-to-end solution that most of the investors and developers find very attractive because it relieves them of the complexity of the project. In addition, EPC companies come with special, sound expertise and vast experience in large-scale infrastructure projects, assuring high-quality execution of works with conformity to industry standards. This is a key competence to the successful delivery of hydrogen fueling stations.



Besides, the duration of a project can be reduced by EPC companies through overlapping project phases and by Management of resources. With faster project completion times, it enables the meeting of market demand, gaining competitive advantages. Moreover, the complex regulatory environment is better negotiated when EPC firms are fully aware of the industry's regulations and compliance requirements. This way, the expertise will ensure that a project meets all the necessary legal and environmental standards.



On-site, by supply type, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2030



On-site hydrogen generation does away with the process of transporting hydrogen from off-site production plants to the users, hence saving a lot on the associated transportation costs and eliminating the confusions related to logistics. Apart from this, on-site production reduces emissions concerned with the transportation of hydrogen over long distances, thereby saving the overall carbon footprint and confirming the environmental sustainability objectives.



On-site production reduces the risk of danger associated with transporting and handling large quantities of hydrogen. This raises the overall safety of the hydrogen supply process. On-site production systems are capable of being optimized to meet the needs of an individual fueling station and therefore offer better flexibility in terms of production capacity and hydrogen purity. Given that on-site systems can be fielded more rapidly than an extended off-site production and distribution infrastructure, they would enable faster establishment of new hydrogen fueling stations.



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the hydrogen fueling stations market.



Governments in the United States and Canada provide financial incentives by way of subsidies in the form of tax credits and grants for the development of hydrogen fueling infrastructure to encourage the adoption of hydrogen technology. In addition, tough environmental laws over Greenhouse Gas emissions act as a stimulus for the greater adoption of zero-emission vehicles like hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which increase demand for hydrogen fuel stations.



Besides, feasibility and efficiency characteristics of the deployment of hydrogen fueling stations exist due to numerous technological developments and innovations in hydrogen production, storage, and refueling technologies in North America. Subsequently, many major corporations and automakers are also significantly investing in hydrogen fuel cell technology and relevant infrastructure, hastening the development and deployment of hydrogen fueling stations in the region. On the whole, with increasing consumer and corporate demand - energized by environmental awareness and corporate sustainability goals - the need for a comprehensive hydrogen refueling network comes to the fore.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Increasing emphasis on net zero emissions and supporting government regulations are just a few of the primary drivers propelling the hydrogen fueling stations market. Regulatory and legislative uncertainties, as well as costly initial capital expenditure, limit the market's expansion. The ongoing energy shift to reduce carbon emissions is likely to provide attractive prospects for hydrogen fueling station market participants.

Product Development/ Innovation: The hydrogen fueling station market is seeing substantial product development and innovation, driven by rising environmental concerns. Companies are investing in improved hydrogen fueling station manufacturing technology.

Market Development: Nel ASA has received a purchase order from Alperia Greenpower SRL for hydrogen fueling equipment to be installed in Italy. This marks Nel's first H2Station in Italy, highlighting the company's growing footprint in Europe and its role in advancing hydrogen infrastructure. The hydrogen fueling station will primarily be built for the 2026 Winter Olympics to fuel vehicles for the transfer between the Olympic sports facilities. The contract has a total value of around EUR 3.8 million (USD 4.2 million) and includes a 2-year service and maintenance contract. The station is scheduled to be operational in the second half of 2025.

Market Diversification: Air Liquide has completed the Motomiya Interchange Hydrogen Station in Fukushima Prefecture, designed for large commercial vehicles and scheduled to operate 24/7. This station will support hydrogen mobility and the deployment of 60 fuel cell trucks in the region. It is an off-site station where hydrogen is transported from external sources, including renewable energy-based hydrogen. The project is part of a collaboration between Air Liquide, ITOCHU Corporation, and ITOCHU ENEX, supported by METI and Fukushima Prefecture.

