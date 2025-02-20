Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist Training Course: How Biotech Products are Being Developed and Manufactured (ONLINE EVENT: March 24-28, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The importance of the biotech industry has increased significantly over recent years and biotech companies now dominate the new drug pipeline. The industry is gaining momentum and advancements in biomedical science and increased innovation hold vast potential for the growth of the biotech market.

This intensive five-day course will provide an overview of how biotech products are being developed and manufactured, and discuss the scientific and regulatory environment. The interactive programme will cover the latest advances in regulation, including biosimilars and advanced therapies, and address the role and importance of patents within biotech, including what actually can be patented.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an introduction to the fundamental principles of biotechnology

an introduction to the fundamental principles of biotechnology Improve your understanding of the key techniques used by biotechnologists

your understanding of the key techniques used by biotechnologists Understand the key regulatory considerations for biopharmaceuticals

the key regulatory considerations for biopharmaceuticals Discuss advances in regulation - biosimilars and advanced therapies

advances in regulation - biosimilars and advanced therapies Learn how to identify potential patents, and why and how they must be protected

Certifications:

CPD: 18 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for non-scientists and scientists needing to understand the basic theory, principles, techniques and potential of biotechnology.

It will be relevant for anyone needing either an overview or refresher, particularly those working in:

Quality assurance

Regulatory affairs

Legal and IP

Business development

Sales and marketing

Engineering

Finance

Clinical

Training

Project management

Agenda:



DAY ONE



Introduction to biotechnology

Historical perspective

Diversity of biotechnology products

Impact on society

Product development overview

Introduction to molecular biology

DNA,RNA, genes, plasmids and vectors

Protein synthesis - transcription and translation

Re-expression of proteins

RecombinantDNAtechniques

Monoclonal antibodies - from mouse to human

Transgenic animals and plants

DAY TWO

Development of production organisms

Transfection

Selection

Preservation

Fermentation technology and large-scale production

Types of fermenters

Fermentation basics

Modes of operation

Process development

Process optimisation and scale-up

Scale-up strategies

Strain improvement

Media improvement

Process improvement

DAY THREE

Analysis of biopharmaceuticals

Biological activity

Physicochemical characterisation

Purity, impurities and contaminants

Formulation design of biopharmaceuticals

Factors affecting degradation

Choice of excipients

Prolonging shelf life

Process economics

Drug development and bioprocess economics

Optimising bioprocess economics

Manufacturing make or buy

Future manufacturing alternatives

DAY FOUR

Product recovery and purification

Cell harvesting and removal

Clarification - intracellular and extracellular proteins

Chromatographic techniques

Patenting biotech inventions

What is a patent?

What are the basic criteria for patentability?

What can be patented?

Can you patent genes, proteins, hybridomas, and stem cells?

Patent workshop

How to recognise what is patentable

Drafting claims to biotech inventions

Maximising protection for an invention

Understanding the examination process

Enforcing patents

DAY FIVE

Regulatory considerations of biopharmaceuticals

General principles

Product quality and control

Pre-clinical safety

Application of regulatory principles

What do regulators want?

Specifications

Product characterisation

Assessment of process change

Comparability guidance and strategy

Advances in regulation: biosimilars

Comparability, equivalence and biosimilarity

Biosimilars guidance

Guidance vs practice - a case study

Advances in regulation: advanced therapies

Gene therapy

Cell therapy

Tissue-engineered products

Speakers





Adekunle Onadipe

Pfizer Inc.

Dr Adekunle Onadipe is an Associate Research Fellow in Bioprocess R&D, Cell Line Development at Pfizer Inc. USA. He leads a group of scientists responsible for the construction, development and characterization of mammalian and microbial cell lines for biotherapeutics and vaccines production. His group is also involved in the scale-up of bioprocesses from bench top to pilot scale bioreactors and process development for the establishment of cell banks to support the manufacture of biopharmaceutical products for early phase clinical trials.

Kunle joined Pfizer Limited in the UK in 2005 in Discovery Biology with responsibility for optimizing cell culture processes for the production of cell-based assay reagents. Prior to this he worked for 15 years at Lonza Biologics plc., in Slough UK where, as a Principal Group Leader in cell culture process development, he was responsible for constructing and developing production mammalian cell lines and culture processes, subsequently transferring them to full-scale production for clinical trials.

A microbiologist by training, Kunle has been involved in the production of biopharmaceuticals for more than 30 years and has a broad experience of microbial and mammalian cell culture methods. He obtained his PhD in Microbiology from the University of Surrey, Guildford UK.

Adrian Haines

Swedish Orphan Biovitrium SA (Sobi)

Dr Adrian Haines is a Senior Process Manager within MSAT at Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum). Adrian has extensive experience in generating mammalian cell lines suitable for the GMP production of biologics and is extensively involved in the scientific oversight of both upstream and downstream process development, and process characterisation studies prior to regulatory filings.

Robert Alvarez

Lonza Biologics Plc

After completing his degree in molecular biology at the University of Reading, Robert Alvarez has been at Lonza Biologics for 17 years, of which 14 were spent working in the product stability group and 2 as Head of Business Planning and Innovation within Analytical Services (AS).

Rhydian Howells

ProPharma Group

Rhydian Howells, associate director of regulatory affairs at Diamond Pharma services a Propharma group company. 20 years' experience in the industry, 10 years at a large contract manufacturer developing manufacturing processes and analytical offerings for biological products followed by 10 years in regulatory CMC roles supporting clients with clinical development and marketing authorisation activities for large molecules and advanced therapies.

Marc Feary

Lonza

Marc Feary is Principal Scientist at Lonza. He has greater than 15 years' experience in biopharmaceutical development and bioproduction, having held R&D and commercially-focused roles at Lonza Biologics facilities in Slough and Cambridge (UK). Marc holds a B.Sc. in Human Biological Sciences from Plymouth University and Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Kent.

Mardon McFarlane

Taxo Bioscience

Mardon McFarlane is a co-founder of a consultancy, Taxo Bioscience, that specialises in supporting pre-clinical and clinical stage biotech companies, by ensuring they make the correct, impactful decisions early in their journey to bring life-changing therapies to patients. Mardon specialises in the CMC aspect of drug discovery and has been involved in notable drug approvals during his 17+ years in the industry.

Philip Webber

Dehns

Dr. Philip Webber obtained his first degree from Cambridge University, UK (Natural Sciences, Genetics) and then carried out research on the regulation of brain-specific genes at Warwick University, UK, where he obtained his PhD.



