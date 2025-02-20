Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Aani & Dani, Artisan du Chocolat, Bateel, Al Nassama, Bostani Chocolate

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia chocolate market was valued at US$ 1.32 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2025 to 2033, reaching US$ 2.00 billion by 2033. This growth is driven by rising consumer demand for premium chocolates, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of chocolate as a gifting and indulgence option during holidays and celebrations.



The demand for chocolates is growing sharply in Saudi Arabia, given the shift in consumer trends and increased disposable incomes. Chocolates are mainly consumed for gifting purposes and personal treat during weddings, Ramadan, Eid celebrations, among others. The market for premium and super-premium chocolates is being driven by healthy options with higher cocoa content. A younger population and urbanization support the demand for chocolates as a luxury or snack product. There has been increasing diversification of international brands and local artisanal chocolates that are trying to cope with the changing palate of the Saudi consumer.



Growth Driver in the Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market

Growing Chocolate Consumption in Saudi Arabia



The market for chocolates in Saudi Arabia is highly growing. In Saudi Arabia, chocolates during festivals go like hotcakes. Cultural festivals play a very important role in the society. These festivals, usually, are marked with the gatherings and the gifting tradition where chocolates have been perceived to be the symbols of pleasures and benevolence. As a result of this adaptation of the old customs with western influence, the demand for chocolates increases during these events.

Some of the other major brands responding to this trend include Patchi, Godiva, Bostani, Aani & Dani, and Bateel. Such chocolate brands offer an assortment of attractive flavors of chocolate, besides specialty packs available during special occasions such as Eid. Such strategies cater not only to consumer tastes but also aid in the total growth of the chocolate market within the region.



Demand is influenced by the desire for high quality and personalized products



The demand for chocolates in Saudi Arabia is increasingly influenced by customers' evolving preferences, particularly towards premium quality and customization. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a marked shift towards premium chocolates that prioritize quality. Additionally, the interest in personalized options is on the rise, with consumers seeking unique flavors, designs, and packaging tailored for special occasions and gifts.

Naeem Foods, for example, deals with luxury chocolates and provides customization services to cater to such requirements. In addition, as the market grows, consumers are becoming more inquisitive about authenticity and artisanal craftsmanship. To capitalize on this growing interest, Salon du Chocolate hosted its first event in Riyadh in November 2023, targeting chocolate connoisseurs.



Health benefits on Consumers



Increased health consciousness among Saudi Arabian consumers is highly boosting the chocolate market, particularly dark chocolate. Dark chocolate has been highlighted through media and online sources as having several health benefits, including rich antioxidant content and mood enhancement. Thus, many people are becoming more diet-conscious, looking for indulgent treats that have added health benefits. Dark chocolate, when consumed in moderation, offers a unique combination of indulgence and nutritional advantages, making it an attractive option for health-conscious consumers looking for a guilt-free indulgence.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market

Dependence on Imported Cocoa and Raw Materials



One significant challenge in the Saudi Arabia chocolate market is its reliance on imported cocoa and other raw materials. Since the country does not produce cocoa domestically, it is very dependent on international suppliers. This situation exposes the market to international price fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and trade restrictions that can elevate production costs. Furthermore, geopolitics or economic instability within cocoa-producing countries may further challenge the supply chain. These factors are challenges to local manufacturers and make the final cost of the product higher for the consumer, which may be a restraint on market growth in price-sensitive segments.



Changing Consumer Preferences towards Healthier Choices



Increasing health awareness among Saudi consumers is creating problems for traditional chocolate products. Increased awareness about the ill effects of excessive sugar and fat intake has increased the demand for healthier options such as sugar-free or organic chocolates. This trend gives rise to an opportunity for growth, yet, for manufacturers, it involves a lot of innovation and re-formulation of the product that is time-consuming and expensive. Companies failing to shift along with this trend face market share losses in the more competitive marketplace.



Saudi Arabia Cocoa Beans Chocolate Market



The importance of cocoa beans in Saudi Arabia is much because they are critical for the production of traditional chocolate. Consumers often prefer cocoa beans for their rich flavor and texture, especially in darker and more premium chocolate varieties. These beans, traded globally, contribute to a reliable supply chain. Saudi Arabia imported over 37 million kilograms of cocoa during the first quarter of 2023, a volume surpassing the total imports for the whole of 2022. Robust import activity like this would present chocolate manufacturers with some low-cost sourcing options. Particularly benefiting the milk chocolate, the most popular type of chocolate in the market.



Saudi Arabia Dark Chocolate Market Overview



The Saudi Arabia dark chocolate market is growing at a fast pace due to the increasing awareness of consumers about the health benefits associated with dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is known for its high cocoa content and low sugar levels, which is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to improved heart health and cognitive function. Therefore, this is making it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers in Saudi Arabia.

Other driving forces include premium and artisanal chocolate popularity, where focus lies on quality and distinctive tastes. International and local brands of dark chocolate have introduced new items and flavors such as organic and vegan to keep pace with consumers' changing tastes. In terms of demand, Northern and Central Saudi Arabia show considerable demand during festive seasons, especially Ramadan and Eid. People tend to use dark chocolates in gifting during this season.



Northern and Central Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market



The chocolate market in Northern and Central Saudi Arabia is growing due to urbanization, increasing affluence, and cultural changes that favor Western life. According to UN-Habitat, Saudi Arabia, one of the most urbanized countries in the world, is likely to reach over 90% urbanization by 2030. The disposable incomes are increasing, and people are demanding indulgent treats such as chocolates, with many local and international manufacturers catering to different choices. The products of chocolate are mostly shared on festive and social functions.

The emerging market creates the conducive opportunity for large as well as medium enterprise, representing changing patron choices and economic well-being. In this context, the International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition introduced the 9th edition to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that has seen growth of business in the region.



Western region of Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market



The Western region of Saudi Arabia, which includes cities like Jeddah, Mecca, and Medina, is a considerable share of the country's chocolate market. This region has strong cultural and economic activities due to tourism and religious events, which boost chocolate consumption. Pilgrims visiting Mecca and Medina often buy chocolates as gifts, contributing to seasonal spikes in demand during Hajj and Ramadan. Premium, artisanal, and imported chocolates are growing in popularity in the urban areas of Western Saudi Arabia, especially in cities like Jeddah. The regional demographics, with a blend of local flavors and international trends, determine the demand.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Ingredients

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Region



7. Type

7.1 Dark Chocolate

7.2 Milk/White Chocolate



8. Ingredients

8.1 Cocoa Beans

8.2 Cocoa Butter

8.3 Sweeteners

8.4 Chocolate Liquor

8.5 Others



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Online Retail Stores

9.4 Other Distribution Channel



10. Region

10.1 Western

10.2 Northern & Central

10.3 Eastern

10.4 Southern



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

13. Key Players Analysis

