Lottery.com Conducted Its Annual Shareholders Meeting from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Followed by Exclusive VIP Investor Luncheon

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, announces today it successful conducted its annual shareholders meeting from and is hosting its investor luncheon at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The event took place at the private residence of President Donald J. Trump, adding a notable touch of exclusivity to the yearly meeting.

The Company received overwhelming support from its shareholders casting their votes. The official results are expected to be announced following the close of market today.

Immediately following the annual shareholders meeting, Lottery.com is hosting an exclusive VIP investor luncheon at Mar-a-Lago Club, offering select investors the opportunity to engage directly with the Company’s leadership and explore future investment opportunities in both Lottery.com and its affiliated platform, Sports.com.

Key executives and directors attending the VIP investor lunch included:

Matthew McGahn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lottery.com;

Gregory Potts, Chief Operating Officer of Lottery.com; and

Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com and Head of Football Acquisitions

The VIP luncheon affords investors with a first-hand look at the vision for Lottery.com and Sports.com, the strategic direction, upcoming initiatives and plans for further expansion of both the Lottery and Sports’ brands.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where, and when lottery is played. Through its advanced technology platform, Lottery.com offers safe and secure lottery play for users, along with real-time results and data solutions for global partners. With an ongoing commitment to transparency, innovation, and growth, Lottery.com continues to redefine the lottery experience worldwide.

About Sports.com

Sports.com is a premier digital sports platform dedicated to delivering cutting-edge content, fan engagement, and technological innovation in the sports industry. With a commitment to growing the global soccer ecosystem, Sports.com partners with leading organizations and influencers to create unparalleled experiences for fans and professionals alike.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 14, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.