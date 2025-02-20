COFACE SA: Yves Charbonneau joins the Board of Directors

Paris, 20 February 2025 – 17.35

At its meeting on February 20, 2025, the Board of Directors of COFACE SA co-opted Yves Charbonneau, Senior Vice-President at Arch Insurance Company Ltd (Canada), as a non-independent director at the Board of Directors of COFACE SA.

He replaces Nicolas Papadopoulo, who is stepping down from the Board of directors to concentrate on his current professional responsibilities at Arch.

The composition of Coface's Board of Directors remains otherwise unchanged. It counts 10 members, 6 women and 4 men, the majority (6) of whom are independent directors.

Biography

Yves Charbonneau was appointed Senior Vice-President at Arch Insurance Company Ltd (Canada) in January 2024. He was previously a Senior Advisor within the same group in the United States.

He joined Arch in February 2006 and spent almost 12 years as Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer.

Yves Charbonneau holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics (statistics) from the Montreal University. He is also a FCIA (Fellowship from the Canadian Institute of Actuaries) & FCAS (Fellowship from the Casualty Actuarial Society) fellow.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

Q1-2025 results: 5 May 2025 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting: 14 May 2025

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

