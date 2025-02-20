Haffner Energy and ATOBA Energy collaborate to unlock the SAF value chain and scale the market

This strategic partnership secures long-term offtake agreements, unlocking financing and accelerating the scale-up of SAF production.

Vitry-le-François, France / Lyon, France (February 20, 2025, 6:00pm CEST)

Haffner Energy, a leading solid biomass-to-clean fuels solutions provider, and ATOBA Energy, a SAF aggregator committed to unlocking the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) value chain by solving the financial dilemma between producers and final offtakers, are joining forces to accelerate the development of SAF projects and facilitate their financing, they announced today.

France-based Haffner Energy relies on its 31-year experience to design, manufacture, supply, license, and operate proprietary disruptive clean fuels solutions, including critical technology for SAF production, using all types of biomass residues wet or dry, such as agricultural and municipal waste. The company has already announced the development of a couple of SAF projects, notably Paris-Vatry SAF in France, where full scale production is expected to be reached by 2030 when the next stage of the European SAF mandate kicks in. Partnering with SAF aggregator ATOBA will significantly enhance SAF offtake then.

“We are particularly excited about this partnership with ATOBA, as it will facilitate the financing of our SAF projects, starting with Paris-Vatry. One of the most crucial challenges in securing financing for SAF production facilities is the ability to obtain offtake contracts that guarantee the purchase of SAF at a stable, price for periods exceeding five years. The key advantage provided by ATOBA is that it offers this guarantee while significantly reducing risks and commitments for airline clients. This will facilitate and accelerate their engagement in SAF procurement. As such, it is a win-win model for all stakeholders and we are extremely pleased that ATOBA has identified us as a strategic and unique player in the SAF ecosystem”, said Haffner Energy co-founder and CEO Philippe Haffner.

Indeed, the SAF market is facing challenges in expanding at the rate demanded by environmental needs and regulatory mandates. While producers need long-term, stable pricing contracts to amortize their investments, airlines seek assurance of optimum market prices in the context of a still-immature industry with diverse competing technologies. This conflict of expectations currently hinders the development of SAF production projects, and ATOBA’s unique business model brings the solution.

“We are delighted to launch an offtake agreement with Haffner Energy, a company that has demonstrated for decades the quality and robustness of its biomass transformation technological and industrial solutions. Haffner Energy plays a key role in unlocking second-generation feedstocks, which are essential for both Alcohol-to-Jet and Gas Fischer-Tropsch SAF pathways. At ATOBA, we strongly believe that a variety of technologies and pathways are required to meet our aviation decarbonization targets, as the best production route and feedstock depend on the specific regional characteristics. Having Haffner Energy in our portfolio of SAF producers is an essential brick in our aggregation strategy, reinforcing our ability to provide diversified, reliable, and scalable SAF solutions to the market”, highlighted ATOBA Energy co-founder and CEO Arnaud Namer.

Also based in France, ATOBA uniquely unlocks the SAF financial stalemate through its upstream and downstream SAF offtake portfolio management. By offtaking from diversified producers and technologies like Haffner Energy, ATOBA mitigates technological and pricing risks associated with the various SAF production pathways, and enables the closing of long-term offtake agreements among airlines, jet-fuel distributors, SAF producers, and financial institutions, which are essential for scaling the industry.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Logo Blue ATOBA Energy - small Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO 2 and biochar. A family-owned company co-founded 32 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities. Further information is available at www.haffner-energy.com.

About ATOBA Energy

ATOBA is the midstream Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) aggregator focused on accelerating the aviation industry's energy transition through solving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers. ATOBA provides long-term SAF contracts to airlines and jet-fuel resellers at optimized market SAF pricing indexes. The company brings high security and competitiveness to the SAF supply chain for its airline partners via offtake from diversified producers and technologies, as well as best-in-class sector expertise. Simultaneously, ATOBA’s aggregation strategy allows the SAF industry to scale by providing producers with long-term offtake agreements that support their Final Investment Decisions for their SAF production plants. Further information is available at www.atoba.energy

