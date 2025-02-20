Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

Christoph Baldegger, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC") holds 1,500,000 shares personally and has held 1,747,976 shares indirectly through the Bonafide fund. Redemption of the fund has led to transfer of his indirect holdings to his personal account, and hence Mr. Baldegger now personally holds 3,247,976 shares and zero indirect ownership in HBC, equal to approximately 0.82 % of the total outstanding A-shares with voting rights.

For further information, contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.