LEE ENTERPRISES PARTNERS WITH GARY VAYNERCHUK’S VEEFRIENDS TO PRODUCE EXCLUSIVE WEEKLY COMICS

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises Inc, (NASDAQ: Lee) a leading provider of local news, information and advertising across 72 markets in 25 states, today announced it has entered a partnership with VeeFriends, an entertainment company created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, to produce original comics that will publish weekly on weekends across Lee Enterprises’ publications.

VeeFriends, which shares daily comics on Instagram and TikTok, is dedicated to creating a better world through its universe of 251 characters. Each VeeFriends character connects differently with people, reflecting their likes, passions, memories, and aspirations.

"Getting VeeFriends comics into Sunday news is a huge moment for VeeFriends,” said Vaynerchuk. “I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling, and this partnership with Lee Enterprises is another step in bringing these characters and their messages to life. I’m pumped for people to experience these comics every week and connect with the VeeFriends universe on a deeper level."

The weekly comics will feature VeeFriends characters, such as Brave Bison, Empathy Elephant, and Fearless Fairy, who use their superpowers to help humankind. VeeFriends comics will appear both online and in print starting February 23.

To mark the debut of the Sunday comics and larger partnership, VeeFriends’ Director of Comics D.J. Coffman will join Adam Zyglis, Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, live from the Buffalo News newsroom and Phil Hands of the Wisconsin State Journal for a series of online streaming events called “Draw Offs.” Beginning in March, these live events will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process as Zyglis, Hands and Coffman draw comics live for viewers. In addition, readers will be invited to submit their own contributions through the Readers’ Choice feature, offering an interactive and engaging way for fans to participate.

Lee Enterprises is advancing its strategy to enhance readers’ experiences through world-class content partnerships, which includes this partnership with a compelling comics franchise.

“Working with VeeFriends allows us to bring more positivity and inspiration to our audiences,” said Nathan Bekke, Lee’s senior vice president of operations and audience strategy. “VeeFriends’ proven creativity in cartooning will delight our engaged readers. This first-of-its-kind collaboration enables us to deliver premium content that entertains subscribers with one of the most popular and compelling storytelling formats in newspaper and digital publishing: comics.”

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Inc. is a trusted local news provider serving 72 markets in 25 states. With a dedication to quality journalism and digital innovation, Lee delivers valuable content and advertising solutions to its communities and partners. For more information, visit www.lee.net.

Contact: IR@lee.net (563) 383-2100

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends is an entertainment company dedicated to creating a better world through its universe of 251 characters. VeeFriends combines storytelling, content, collectibles, and community-driven experiences to ignite self-discovery. Each VeeFriends character connects differently with people, reflecting their likes, passions, memories, and aspirations. This unique and individual connection is the magic of VeeFriends and its characters. By sharing the values and messages of its characters, VeeFriends inspires deeper bonds, spreads joy and empowers individuals to be their best selves. For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ and follow VeeFriends on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and X.

Contact: Rachel Gunia (rachel@digitalandsavvy.com)

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chair of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator and CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as “GaryVee,” he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business. He is a New York Times bestselling author, a sought-after public speaker, and a prolific investor in companies like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber. Gary serves on the board of MikMak, Bojangles Restaurants, Global Citizen Forum, and Pencils of Promise. He is also a longtime Well Member of charity: water.

Contact: Maha Abouelenein (maha.abouelenein@vaynermedia.com)

